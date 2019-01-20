Peace Corps volunteers carry out people-to-people public service and citizen diplomacy at the grassroots level. Drawn from all corners of the United States, volunteers work to address challenges in agriculture, community economic development, education, environment, health and youth development across the globe. Volunteers return home as global citizens with unique cross-cultural perspectives — as well as leadership, language, teaching and community- development skills that provide a competitive edge in today’s global economy.
That Peace Corps declaration can be seen as a powerful antidote to the America First infection spread by the Donald J. Trump presidency.
Some 7,376 volunteers and trainees serve in 64 countries. But, like a host of other American global initiatives, both public and private, the administration’s America First actions tend to overshadow those efforts.
The latest example is the government shutdown that has idled Peace Corps volunteers around the world, furloughed and unpaid like other federal government employees, except for some still working for health, safety and security, also unpaid.
And so it is that colleges and universities cite declining numbers of foreign students who want to pursue higher education here. Restrictions to international student visa programs and Trump’s vows to reduce immigration overall have made students wary of coming to the United States, according to an official of the Institute for International Education.
Fortunately, there is deep support in the United States from citizens who believe in continuing America’s role as a compassionate member of the global community.
I came across a heartening example recently in a conversation with Paul and Barbara Rusterholz. They had just returned from spending Christmas in Rwanda to attend the wedding of Rosine Urujeni, who lived with them while she was studying for her Masters Degree in Servant Leadership from Viterbo University that she received in 2011.
Barbara, a French teacher, learned of Rosine’s need for lodging when she was asked to translate some of Rosine’s documents. She and Paul, the long-time director of choral music, agreed to help out for a few months, a commitment that grew to 15 months.
They visited with Rosine and her family in Rwanda previously and, in response to an invitation to return, they promised they would when she got married, a promise kept.
Rosine, who received a distinguished alumni award from Viterbo last year, is in charge of the office for the Rwanda minister of foreign affairs.
Viterbo noted that “After graduating from Viterbo, Rosine went back to her hometown in Kigali, Rwanda, and took a job as the Rwanda country director of Indego Africa, an American non-profit social enterprise that creates economic and educational opportunities for African artisan women.
With a successful law career to her name, Rosine chose to work in a field that focuses on the common good; she chose to work with an organization that was helping vulnerable women in society by providing women opportunities and ownership of decisions which helps ensure sustainable impact in their lives.”
The experience for the Rusterholzes s multiplied many times over by those of local citizens involved in academic, business, family, student-exchange programs, Sister Cities representatives, all of whom have established friendships and business relations with people around the globe.
Our own exchange student daughter from Ecuador, whom we hosted in 1989, has visited us since then as did her parents. And we visited them in Cuenca when she got married. She says she continues to pray for us every day.
Such connections foster belief in honoring America’s commitments to allies, respecting treaties, providing aid for needy nations, cultural exchanges including visiting students, and other norms of international exchange, all of which have faced challenges in the name of America First.
America First implies a selfish withdrawal from the very things that enrich our nation and build our reputation around the world.
America’s first inclinations should be the kind of servant leadership that Rosine studied at Viterbo — seeking ways to effect the common good in our global relations.
