Dave Skoloda: Speak up to protect farmland

On a recent Google Meet social hour with friends, I mentioned that I had been reading the La Crosse County Farmland Protection Plan earlier that day.

The laughter that followed was predictable, I suppose, and I had to admit it did appear that I was pretty desperate for reading material.

It only made things worse when I explained that I was just checking on something Gretchen had read recently in the legal notices in the Tribune. More laughs. What a boring couple we are, readingwise. Maybe otherwise, too. But I digress.

She noted at breakfast one morning that there were two more notices in the La Crosse County legals for a conditional use permit for a non-farm residence in a farmland preservation district.

This was about the same time that crops in Iowa and much of the Corn Belt were flattened by an extreme storm, a derecho — another reminder of the rising uncertainty of future food production because of our climate crisis.

With the world’s population growing, we are likely to need all the land we can keep to meet rising demand for food. And, given the demonstrated risk to the food supply chains from pandemic or other disruptions, local sources of food production, i.e. land, are vitally important as well.