Dave Skoloda: Taste of the past brings comfort

Gretchen made Swedish pancakes for me on my birthday morning recently — a favorite recipe of ours from “The Flavor of Wisconsin,” a volume of 400 recipes and history of Wisconsin food published by the Wisconsin Historical Society in 1981 that was written by Harva Hachten, a former colleague at the Milwaukee Journal.
The birthday gifts that morning included a memory of how we came to have the book, now well-worn with a sticky note linked to our favorite recipe.
“You remember, don’t you, when Harva and her husband came to our office at the Lodi Enterprise carrying a dozen copies of the book?”
“Really?” I responded with a look she recognized as clueless.
“They asked us to sell them, and we did. And I bought one of them,” she said.
Huh.
While she was cooking the crepes-like pancakes, I opened the book and read that the recipe came from the owners of a summer resort in Sturgeon Bay where a “Swedish girl, Matilda Peterson” married into the family that originally owned the property — now called the Bay Shore Inn.
One surmises that she was the source of the recipe, although it doesn’t say as much.
Then I turned to Harva’s explanation of how she came to write the book, an Informal History of Food and Eating in the Badger State, as the title page explains.
The material flowed from a historical society project in the 1970s to search the state and the archives for recipes and stories of how people have fed themselves ‘in the old days.”
In all, she said some 900 people “stocked the larder of this project with close to 1,600 recipes.” And as in any well-supplied larder, there were many duplications.
She said the record for most recipes for a single dish was shared by potato dumplings, potato pancakes and plum (suet) pudding.
Initial screening was done by a panel of home economists and food experts assembled by Rosalie (Mrs. Oscar) Mayer of Madison. But “as chef of this banquet, however, the final choices were mine,” she said.
Harva said, “It is unlikely that we will ever homogenize a typically Wisconsin or American cookery. These days, citizens both old and new are showing renewed interest and pride in their own ethnicity.”
So Harva offers us mohn-suppe, an uncooked German cold soup with poppy seeds, or Czech fruited bean soup, or Norwegian frugt suppe, a soup of dried fruits and thickened with tapioca or barley (Germans made a version too), and 397 other recipes so we can enjoy the heritage of Wisconsin cooking during these pandemic times of heightened interest in home cooking. It’s still available at the historical society website.
As I returned the book to its place on the bookshelves, an envelope fell out and inside was a recipe for lemon pie from Marie Dummer of Holmen.
Gretchen had collected heritage recipes from members for a Holmen Area Historical Society for a presentation some years ago.
I brought the recipe to her as she was flipping the last of the pancakes onto a stack. She smiled as she recalled the source and said she would make it later in the “birthday week.” One more unexpected gift, I thought.
And so it goes with food memories. We share the foods that give us both nourishment, pleasure of taste and a connection to our past, especially important now when it seems we’re losing our grip on life as we have known it. Food is a reassuring comfort.
Gretchen brought the pancakes to the table and as I opened a fresh jar of seedless raspberry jam the fragrance carried me back some 70 years to a sunny, breezy day in Aunt Ida’s kitchen in the old farm house near Turtle Lake, Wis.
She had made raspberry jam from the berries we had picked in her big garden. Ida, a slip of a woman I remember as being so kind to me, fried up bullheads I had caught for breakfast earlier that day.
Her fresh-made jars of jam were lined up along the counter across from the old wood stove that warmed the kitchen on chilly mornings after milking was done.
My memories of summer visits to that farm and its wild pastures and ponds where I could fish for bullheads and pick blackberries are some of the sweetest I own. They come again unbidden with a taste of raspberry jam.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!