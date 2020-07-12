Dave Skoloda: Taste of the past brings comfort

As I returned the book to its place on the bookshelves, an envelope fell out and inside was a recipe for lemon pie from Marie Dummer of Holmen.

Gretchen had collected heritage recipes from members for a Holmen Area Historical Society for a presentation some years ago.

I brought the recipe to her as she was flipping the last of the pancakes onto a stack. She smiled as she recalled the source and said she would make it later in the “birthday week.” One more unexpected gift, I thought.

And so it goes with food memories. We share the foods that give us both nourishment, pleasure of taste and a connection to our past, especially important now when it seems we’re losing our grip on life as we have known it. Food is a reassuring comfort.

Gretchen brought the pancakes to the table and as I opened a fresh jar of seedless raspberry jam the fragrance carried me back some 70 years to a sunny, breezy day in Aunt Ida’s kitchen in the old farm house near Turtle Lake, Wis.

She had made raspberry jam from the berries we had picked in her big garden. Ida, a slip of a woman I remember as being so kind to me, fried up bullheads I had caught for breakfast earlier that day.