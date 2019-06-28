China and the United States are at war in a naval warfare novel by David Poyer, part of a series about the imagined conflict that takes place in a future time.
But the time is not-too-future based on the familiarity to anyone with navy experience of the warfare methods such as anti-submarine tactics and use of ship-launched missiles. And some of the present territory tensions with China are reflected in the plot.
The futuristic novelty is the type of weaponry that blasted holes in the battle-engulfed flagship cruiser, as Poyer described it, with “a perfectly straight pillar of solid violet-white flame, perhaps three feet wide, suddenly transected Flag Plot, extending from the port bulkhead across to the starboard one.” (Pillars are upright structures, but never mind. We get the idea.) Missiles had struck with such speed and with such power to penetrate that they holed the ship below the waterline as well. The author effectively created the sense of anxiety as the navy task force fought against Chinese technology that delivered undetectable destructive force. The war was not going well for the United States and the few allies it had in the Pacific Rim. China had occupied Taiwan and attacked Vietnam. The U.S. economy was in shambles, conscription for public and military service mandatory, rationing, and urban areas on the West Coast feared being struck by nuclear-tipped missile attack if the war continued to escalate.
The war continues in subsequent books in the series, so what Poyer envisions as an end to the conflict isn’t yet clear.
Thus disquieted by reading the book, but thinking it science fiction, I then read in the New York Times Sunday Magazine about U.S. research on hypersonic missiles that “arrive at their targets in a blinding, destructive flash, before any sonic booms or other meaningful warning.” Hypersonic missiles are said to be be able to travel at more than 15 times the speed of sound. The article is described as a collaboration between the Times Magazine and the Center for Public Integrity where the author, R. Jeffrey Smith, is the managing editor for national security. Smith wrote that hypersonic missiles are: “A revolutionary new type of weapon, one that would have the unprecedented ability to maneuver and then to strike almost any target in the world within a matter of minutes. So far, there are no surefire defenses. Fast, effective, precise and unstoppable — these are rare but highly desired characteristics on the modern battlefield. And the missiles are being developed not only by the United States but also by China, Russia and other countries.” Billions of dollars are being spent on this research. The Navy Times said in an editorial in May that “after leading the development of this technology area for decades, the U.S. finds itself behind and investing heavily in the technology to try to keep up.” The Trump administration proposed defense budget this year included $2.6 billion for research in hypersonics.
The push for hypersonic weapons has prompted comparisons with the arms race during the Cold War when we spent billions of dollars on weaponry without much regard to the resulting dangers, including accidental war and nuclear fallout and, eventually, how to set controls on certain kinds of weapons. The destabilizing effects of these new weapons are seen in Poyer’s book where the carriers are held back from the battle. Smith points out that “the weapons could even suddenly pierce the steel decks of one of America’s 11 multibillion-dollar aircraft carriers, instantly stopping flight operations, a vulnerability that might eventually render the floating behemoths obsolete.”
Given these potential effects, one would think them to be a strong incentive for more diplomacy aimed at preventing war. Instead, we are in a time of saber rattling in the Middle East and elsewhere, trade wars, rejection of longstanding treaties and alienating allies. The State Department has an arms control bureau, but hypersonic missiles aren’t one of its core concerns, according to Smith. “Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s deputies say they primarily support making the military’s arsenal more robust, an unusual stance for a department tasked with finding diplomatic solutions to global problems.”
Now that Poyer’s look at how the next world war might unfold has become way too believable, I’m not looking forward to the next edition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.