“Hi, Dad. Happy Birthday!”
The cheery voice and a giggle that greeted me when I picked up the phone was one that I immediately recognized as from a daughter — an exchange program daughter — who lived with us for a school year at our home in Cedarburg 30 years ago.
Eva Lucia Malo brought with her from Cuenca, Ecuador, a well-developed sense of humor, an ability to speak English, an eagerness to learn about our country’s ways and a helpful spirit.
Nothing has changed about the latter, we learned soon after Gretchen picked up on another phone, when we asked her what she has been doing.
“Working with our Rotary Club to give aid to people from Venezuela,” she said.
She explained that thousands of refugees were streaming through Ecuador bound for Peru in their search for a country as they escaped the terrible conditions, including lack of food and medical care, in Venezuela.
We knew from previous conversations that she participated as a translator in Rotary-sponsored surgical clinics when doctors came from Canada to provide specialized surgery. But the flow of refugees was news to us.
In fact, the movement of refugees from Venezuela has been going on for a quite a while.
The number of refugees and migrants from Venezuela has topped 4 million, UN Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees Kelly Clements said last month during a visit to Ecuador and Colombia.
According to a news release from the UN refugee agency, Clements started her study of conditions in Ecuador, “a country with a long tradition of welcoming people on the move, including large numbers of Colombian and Venezuelan refugees.”
The agency said more than a million Venezuelans have arrived in Ecuador since 2018. Some are staying in the country – more than 260,000, according to immigration authorities – while others continue further south in search of safety and better opportunities.
As with population migration elsewhere — Europe, the Middle East, our own country — there are issues of how to administer admissions, how to integrate new residents into the society and how to provide health care and keep them safe from exploitation. But there are stories of humanitarian assistance as well.
A 12-year-old Venezuelan girl told Clements at an aid station near the border with Colombia: “It is the first warm meal we have had in the past 24 hours.” She had just arrived in Ecuador with her family and their black kitten.
They had walked for 30 days across Colombia, spending most nights outdoors, according to Clements, who praised the government and the people of Ecuador for their response to the needs of Venezuelans and for “harmonizing the regional response” through diplomatic efforts.
Gretchen and I told Eva Lucia we were proud of her work with the refugees. The subject of how the United States was responding to its immigration and refugee issues did not come up and the conversation moved on to updates on her family and ours before we said goodbye.
Later, though, I wondered what Eva Lucia must think about the United States when she reads about our failed systems of dealing with immigrants and refugees — the cages for detaining those seeking refuge and the wretched treatment of children who have been separated from their parents.
Eva Lucia and her U.S. family have this in common: Our countries face continued immigration and refugee pressure from Latin American countries made unstable by poverty, oppression, violence and the effects of climate change. The World Bank has cited Latin America as one of three hot spots for such migration.
But it is our country that bears the greater responsibility for leadership in the world’s efforts to fight climate change and the resulting instability it fosters as refugees seek safe havens.
The World Economic Forum said in June that last year, “climate-related factors resulted in the displacement of around 16.1 million people. It is estimated that, by 2050, between 150 to 200 million people are at risk of being forced to leave their homes as a result of desertification, rising sea levels and extreme weather conditions.”
To our great shame, the United States is shirking its responsibility to join the international effort on climate change with a president who dismisses global warming as a hoax and is hostile to those seeking refuge.
Eva Lucia didn’t take me to task on this. But I wouldn’t blame her if she did.
