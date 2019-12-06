Dave Skoloda: We must face the risk from Russia

Soviet Ambassador Anatoly Dobrynin worked the elegant embassy room full of U.S. farmers, many of them drinking vodka.

Known for his affable manner, Dobrynin — tall, portly with gold framed glasses — leaned in to talk with his guests at a time when the Soviet Union was using a thaw in the Cold War with its U.S. adversary to buy grain to supplement its own weak farming sector.

I remember his handshake, warm and firm, and his geniality in a brief encounter at the reception.

The tables laden with glasses of vodka and other treats were waiting for the farmers as they arrived on a bus from their convention hotel on a winter morning in the early 1970s. As a reporter covering the meeting, I was invited to tag along.

In retrospect, the morning of convivial conversation with the bear-size ambassador was a quaint style of Russian attempts at influencing Americans compared with the style we’ve learned more about recently — the attempts to undermine our elections, to sow distrust and hate among our citizens.

We learned more of this recently in the testimony of Fiona Hill, a former National Security Council Russia expert before the U.S. House of Representatives impeachment investigators: