Why is it, I asked Gretchen as we drove across Kansas recently, that a state with so many financial problems can have such beautiful roads?
On an impulse, we had departed from our usual southern route to return from visiting our family in southwest Colorado. Instead of staying on U.S. 83 north of Colby, Kansas, bound for Interstate 90, we angled up to U.S. 36, a straight line across northern Kansas to Missouri and a connection to I-35.
We thought we might learn about what's the matter with Kansas, a reference to the book of that name written in 2004 about the state's conservative political shift. That shift led to former Gov. Sam Brownback's tax cutting, which sent the state into a fiscal tailspin. He claimed the cuts would be offset by economic growth. Didn't happen.
The Kansas City Times earlier this year said that it would take years for the state to climb out of a fiscal hole that was especially damaging to education, so much so that the courts stepped in and ordered a remedy. Transportation was also hit, as the state used some $3 billion of the state's 10-year road plan to fill other holes in state budgets.
Given all that we had read about Kansas and its financial bind, we had expected we might have to dodge potholes and washboard roads on our west- to-east transit of the state. Not so. We found smooth sailing, except for a few road improvement projects, and enjoyed the roadside scenes of corn and soybean harvesting.
The biggest obstacle we encountered was a giant combine taking up the full roadway on K 383. We admired its bulk as it lumbered by while we were stopped on the shoulder.
After stretching our legs at the geographical center of the 48 contiguous states and at the historic Pony Express barn in Marysville, we were tempted by the high-quality four-lane Pony Express Highway to pass up attractive lodging and a new restaurant in Seneca to make another 28 miles to Hiawatha.
There, the Best Western Plus was full, except for king suites that were pricey for our travel budget. Since there were no alternatives, we slept in style, albeit regretting the lure of the dandy road.
The next day on our way north on I-35. I began to make the inevitable comparison of Kansas and Wisconsin -- both states struggling to pay for transportation and education, both states with governors who favored tax cuts over more revenue.
If Hwy. 36 and the other roads we used were representative of conditions elsewhere in the state, Kansas was faring better in spite of its fiscal problems than Wisconsin where road conditions have been steadily deteriorating, according to a state audit and according to our own experience driving across the state.
I found what may be a clue to answering the question of why this is so in a spending analysis website operated by a conservative blogger.
The website, usgovernmentspending.com, ranks Wisconsin dead last among the states in transportation spending as a percent of gross domestic product. GDP is used as a measure of government capability to spend on services since it measures the vigor of the economy and hence the availability of tax revenue.
Wisconsin's number was 0.28 percent, compared with 1.41 percent for Kansas and 1.96 percent for Minnesota. Alaska topped the list at 4.14.
The same was true for education spending with Wisconsin last among the states at 1.54 percent spending on education as a percent of GDP, compared with 6.2 for Kansas and 5.86 for Minnesota.
So if Wisconsin isn't using its capacity to fund transportation and education then I am forced to ask myself not what's the matter with Kansas, but what's wrong with Wisconsin?
Wisconsin's Gov.-elect Tony Evers told the Journal-Sentinel he's eager to work on bipartisan solutions "on things that people care about like roads and ensuring we have a good public education system and health care."
Good. Let's fix what's wrong with Wisconsin.
