Dave Skoloda: :Wishing for action on gun safety to protect our children

Our 10-year-old granddaughter was leaning over a small stool I was holding, checking out its fresh coat of paint that had covered the nicks, scratches and lumps of previous paint jobs in its long years of service.

I told her it was more than 100 years old, made by my father in a shop class. She turned her bright hazel eyes to me, and laughed: “How could that be?”

“Well, he was born in the first decade of the last century so his class would have been in about 1920. And now the year is?” I asked. She responded, 2022, so more than 100 years ago. “Wow.” Her great-grandfather’s name was Max, same as her beloved family dog.

Then I told her the story of how our family had moved from Minnesota to Oregon in 1948 when I was 7 years old and that I sat on the stool in the back of a 1941 Chevrolet coupe all the way across the country … without a seat belt since there were no seat belts then.

We laughed about that. Hard to believe that children could be so unprotected.

I was gratified by the respect now given to a homely little wooden stool and suddenly had that moment when one wishes that Dad could have heard that exchange. He would have appreciated the nonsense of me elevating the stool to heirloom status after all the years I complained to tease him that the long ride to Oregon had probably stunted my growth or caused some other lasting deficiency in my development. But I digress.

Before I could tell her more stories about that trip and living in Oregon, it was time for her to leave with her family to catch a plane in Minneapolis. We were at the end of a four-day family get-together — one of those times we crave for the opportunity to get to know more about our grandchildren and them about us.

Our gathering had coincided with the aftermath of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. We avoided television during the gathering, but the cell phone news delivery was sufficient to convey the incomprehensible horror of the event — the slaughter of 10-year-old children by a teen-aged male using a semi-automatic, military style weapon.

In the context of the family gathering it was impossible to avoid the fear in this gun-saturated country another slaughter, aided by firepower, could happen anywhere at any time. And the days since have added to that the fear that, as incomprehensible the surge of such shootings is, there is little chance that meaningful action will come from the craven politicians who refuse to act — to allow the facts of gun violence to guide common sense restrictions on ownership of high-capacity magazines and assault-style weapons and provide the means of removing weapons from persons deemed a threat.

We’ve protected our children from polio and many other diseases, we’ve protected them as they travel with car seats, air bags and seat belts. It’s long past the time we should protect them from gun violence.

As we wished safe travels for our grandchildren, I fervently had another safety wish — that the Senate will yield to the well-established desire of the citizens for meaningful action — to as best we can guarantee that our children will grow up unmolested to tell their stories someday to their grandchildren — something, say, as inconsequential as the story of a little stool an ancestor made.

