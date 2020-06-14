Dave Skoloda: Wrestling with when it's safe again

As springtime edged into summer, snow still clogged the old mining roads in the mountains above Ouray, Colo.
Whether to plow them as usual has been an issue in how the community should reopen for business after the COVID-19 shutdown.
Tourism-oriented shops and lodging wanted the roads plowed to serve tourists who challenge the sometimes-treacherous roads in their tricked-out Jeeps and other four-wheel-drive vehicles. Others argued against business-as-usual this summer because of the coronavirus.
These reopening decisions are faced by tourism-oriented communities all over America, but Gretchen and I have a particular interest in Ouray because two of our grandchildren live there and their well-being is tied to whether the town's economy can open without importing an outbreak.
Earlier this spring, as dumps of deep powder snow attracted heaps of backcountry skiers, a neighboring county closed one of the popular high mountain areas due to crowding and the risk to emergency personnel who might have to expose themselves to the virus in a rescue event.
That type of risk remains in the summer season as the volunteers of the mountain rescue team, including our son, respond to many emergencies in the mountains -- lost hikers, injured climbers and, yes, vehicle accidents on the 75 miles of rugged dirt roads.
So it is that each community weighs its unique options and concerns as the federal government has punted on establishing a uniform approach to managing our way ahead in this COVID-19 pandemic.
In our own backyard, planners for Oktoberfest have debated whether the iconic fest that draws thousands to the city will join others in canceling this year's event. A host of other cancellations include World Dairy Expo, Summerfest in Milwaukee and the Wisconsin State Fair.
Surely one of the questions that must be addressed is putting public safety workers at risk for exposure to the coronavirus while caring for an ill reveler or handling crowd control. And if social distancing is still strongly recommended as deterrent to virus spread that's not consistent with the Oktoberfest Gemütlichkeit spirit.
Whenever I'm tempted to give in to the idea that we have to get back to "normal" life, I recall the uncertainties associated with the pandemic -- the difficulty of tracing contacts with those infected, the disagreements on the efficacy of tests and possible treatments, and how much we still don't know about how the virus behaves and how long-lasting are its effects.
There's progress, yes, but, significantly, we don't yet have a vaccine.
A recent report in the Annals of Internal Medicine says that up to 4 million of the country's health-care workers have health problems that put them at risk of dying from COVID-19.
Dr. David Himmelstein, professor of public health and health policy at Hunter College in New York City and lead researcher for the report, said: "It's nice that politicians want to label health-care workers heroes and that people are going out and banging pots for them. That's clearly raising people's morale. But it also is important to make sure they -- and everyone else in the country -- has health insurance and decent wages and sick leave when they need it."
Himmelstein adds, "There's no reason why Congress couldn't pass one of the measures that's before them that expands health insurance and also gives hazard pay to frontline workers," Himmelstein said. "Frankly, we need a $15 an hour minimum wage and universal health insurance and sick leave." In a phone interview, he said that the $2 trillion response advanced by the House would address the sick leave issue, but not necessarily health care. The Senate has not acted.
We're often told that we're all in this together. But that's not so until we're all treated fairly, including all those who have been providing vital services and especially those most at risk. There's a reason why communities struggle with the question of opening up to crowds of summer visitors.
Meanwhile, the roads are getting plowed above Ouray, and visitors are returning. But the community has canceled its traditional July 4 celebration that draws thousands of people.
So far, Oktoberfest is still on the calendar although the state's advice as of early June was to avoid large gatherings: "Public health experts agree that large gatherings of people in sustained, close contact greatly increases the risk for spread of the virus among those who attend the events and to the communities these individuals return to after the event. The communal nature of such events makes it especially challenging to accommodate the physical distancing and sanitation recommendations required to slow the spread of disease. This includes but is not limited to fairs, festivals, parades and conferences."
Still, we sure could use a little fröhlichkeit these days.
