Dave Skoloda: Wrestling with when it's safe again

Dr. David Himmelstein, professor of public health and health policy at Hunter College in New York City and lead researcher for the report, said: "It's nice that politicians want to label health-care workers heroes and that people are going out and banging pots for them. That's clearly raising people's morale. But it also is important to make sure they -- and everyone else in the country -- has health insurance and decent wages and sick leave when they need it."

Himmelstein adds, "There's no reason why Congress couldn't pass one of the measures that's before them that expands health insurance and also gives hazard pay to frontline workers," Himmelstein said. "Frankly, we need a $15 an hour minimum wage and universal health insurance and sick leave." In a phone interview, he said that the $2 trillion response advanced by the House would address the sick leave issue, but not necessarily health care. The Senate has not acted.

We're often told that we're all in this together. But that's not so until we're all treated fairly, including all those who have been providing vital services and especially those most at risk. There's a reason why communities struggle with the question of opening up to crowds of summer visitors.