By and large, people believe what they see. And people in the Midwest have seen the extreme weather they have experienced this year.
One cannot forget the extensive news stories, photos and videos of the flooded river cities and farms, the loss of human lives and hundreds of farm animals due to rapidly rising waters and the destruction in the paths of numerous tornadoes.
In 2019, the weather throughout the central United States has certainly fallen into the extreme category. Besides “bomb cyclones” and record floods, at least 14 consecutive days in May brought devastating tornadoes to the Midwest, striking cities such as Dayton, Ohio, Lawrence, Kansas, and Jefferson City, Missouri.
The number and severity of these tornadoes had many people asking whether this was evidence of climate change. The correct answer is that it’s impossible to say.
Outbreaks of springtime tornadoes in “tornado alley” occur every year, with the number and severity of the tornadoes varying greatly.
As newsworthy as it was, the May outbreak was not the worst the Midwest has seen, and perhaps not all that extraordinary. Relating tornadoes to climate change is not possible because a tornado is a weather event, just as strong hailstorms and blizzards are weather events. And weather events are highly variable.
A friend of mine likes to point out that it’s a mistake to attribute a single weather event, no matter how freakish, to climate change.
Citing such examples as evidence of climate change opens the door to those who are only too willing to cite a sudden May snowstorm or an abnormally cold week in January as evidence that global warming isn’t real.
Nonetheless, solid data show that our planet has been getting measurably warmer, and nearly all climate scientists attribute it to the increasing amount of greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide and methane released into the atmosphere by burning fossil fuels.
The evidence of this warming is an established fact based on reliable measurements going back to the 1800s, with two-thirds of the increase occurring in the last 50 years. Data compiled by NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies estimate that the increase in average global temperature since the start of the Industrial Age has been about 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit.
That increase in temperature ensures two things: increased evaporation and more water vapor in the air than a century ago.
Because water vapor will eventually be released as rainfall, it’s not surprising that the Midwest has witnessed increased rainfall in recent years, along with persistent and dramatic flooding in the states bordering the Mississippi River.
La Crosse has not been spared. As of June 8, the river was above flood stage for 57 days, including a record-breaking 41 consecutive days from March 26 to May 5.
Recent polling shows that the percentage of people who believe in the reality of climate change has risen to 70 percent.
This should not be all that surprising given the weather events we’ve been witnessing in recent years.
Someone skeptical about climate change can plausibly claim that normal weather variability is responsible for severe tornadoes, blizzards and torrential rainfalls, like the one that produced the Coon Valley flash flood of 2018.
However, that same skeptic would have a more difficult time attributing the steady upward trend in Wisconsin’s annual rainfall — which coincides closely with our warming atmosphere — to normal fluctuations in weather.
According to data from the National Center for Environmental Information, 2008-2017 was the wettest decade in Wisconsin history. That decade also contains the wettest five-year period. In La Crosse, 2018 was our fifth wettest year, but it may well be surpassed by 2019.
The economic consequences of increasing rainfall extend beyond the damages due to the flooding itself.
Even those farm fields that escaped flooding were likely to be muddy and waterlogged, with standing pools of water.
This saturation has resulted in lowered estimates for corn and soybean yields due to delayed planting and potentially poorer crops.
The 2018 Fourth National Climate Assessment stated, “Many extreme weather and climate-related events are expected to become more frequent and more intense in a warmer world, creating greater risks of infrastructure disruption and failure that can cascade across economic sectors.”
Unless we can rapidly transition from carbon-based energy sources, we are facing ever heavier rainfalls, more severe flooding and persistent water-soaked fields. This is not good news for our economy or for us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.