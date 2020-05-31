David Bange: An old technology provides new climate change optimism

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It isn’t surprising that in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, concerns about climate change have been pushed further into the background than usual.

Because optimism seems to be in short supply, perhaps this is a good time to provide a ray of hope in the battle against climate change.

The hope comes from an old technology often referred to as renewable hydrogen. It’s likely that you may well be wondering what is non-renewable hydrogen (often called gray hydrogen) and what is the difference?

I’ll get to the distinction in a moment, but first we need some background on non-carbon-emitting energy sources.

Ignoring nuclear, geothermal and hydroelectric power, the two major sources of carbon-free, renewable energy are solar power and wind power. Both have become much less expensive and produce ever more of our electrical energy needs.

However, the voices raised against totally relying on solar and wind like to ask, “What about those periods when the sun doesn’t shine, and the wind doesn’t blow?”