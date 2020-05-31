David Bange: An old technology provides new climate change optimism

It isn’t surprising that in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, concerns about climate change have been pushed further into the background than usual.
Because optimism seems to be in short supply, perhaps this is a good time to provide a ray of hope in the battle against climate change.
The hope comes from an old technology often referred to as renewable hydrogen. It’s likely that you may well be wondering what is non-renewable hydrogen (often called gray hydrogen) and what is the difference?
I’ll get to the distinction in a moment, but first we need some background on non-carbon-emitting energy sources.
Ignoring nuclear, geothermal and hydroelectric power, the two major sources of carbon-free, renewable energy are solar power and wind power. Both have become much less expensive and produce ever more of our electrical energy needs.
However, the voices raised against totally relying on solar and wind like to ask, “What about those periods when the sun doesn’t shine, and the wind doesn’t blow?”
Germans created a wonderful word for these periods — dunkelflauten — which translates as “dark doldrums.” During such times, an electrical backup system needs to be in place. Weather studies have shown that in the U.S. our electrical grids must be able to cope with regional dark doldrums lasting as long as two weeks.
Conventional thinking about coping with such extended periods, without relying on coal or natural gas plants, tends to focus on two options.
One is to build a nationwide electrical grid to move electricity to the afflicted area from unaffected regions of the country. Constructing such a grid is likely to raise significant opposition wherever new transmission lines are proposed.
The second suggestion is to create huge storage batteries that could be recharged during times where the solar or wind power produce excess electricity. While feasible, this option will probably be prohibitively expensive, unless battery technology improves well beyond where it is today.
While reliance on storage batteries for electricity may not be the answer, it has stimulated active research on an old technology to produce electricity.
This is where renewable hydrogen comes in. It is well known that hydrogen can be burned to provide energy. However, the common way to generate hydrogen is by burning natural gas (this is the “gray” hydrogen), a process that releases vast amounts of carbon dioxide defeating the purpose of moving to a carbon-free energy system.
Renewable hydrogen is created by using electrolyzers to split water molecules, made of two atoms of hydrogen and one of oxygen, into separate hydrogen and oxygen gases. I recall my high school chemistry teacher demonstrating this, and then exploding the hydrogen gas. It was pretty cool. Water is effectively limitless which is why hydrogen generated by electrolysis is called renewable.
This is how the system would function. During periods when solar or wind power produce more electricity than is needed by the community, the excess would power the electrolyzers creating hydrogen. The hydrogen would be stored in pressurized containers for times when the wind stops, and the days are overcast. Then the energy created by burning hydrogen would be delivered to the electrical grid to provide power until more favorable weather returns.
While all of this may sound wonderful, getting such a system in place presents several obstacles that must be overcome.
Perhaps the most important is that the cost of the electrolyzers needed to produce the hydrogen must be reduced by about 50 percent.
Second, the electrical power stations, including those operating on natural gas, do not yet have the capability of operating on pure hydrogen.
A third obstacle is that the pipes currently carrying natural gas may not be able to carry pure hydrogen, although they are capable of transporting a mix of natural gas and hydrogen.
Finally, many people may be very reluctant to be around hydrogen storage tanks. The hydrogen-filled Hindenburg airship caught fire while landing in 1937. The disaster, which claimed 36 lives, is a dramatic reminder that hydrogen is extremely flammable.
Nonetheless, a number of countries are working to overcome these obstacles and are setting goals.
For example, France wants its fossil fuel burning industries to transition 40 percent of their energy to renewable hydrogen by 2027. After the Fukushima nuclear accident, Japan set a goal of becoming a “hydrogen society” eliminating its reliance on carbon-based and nuclear energies.
If I’ve piqued your interest, just do an internet search for “renewable hydrogen.” Learning about this provided me with a healthy dose of optimism for climate change action.
David Bange is a University of Wisconsin-La Crosse professor emeritus who has spent his retirement years learning more about our environment and its fauna and flora. He is a board member of the Mississippi Valley Conservancy.
