Tipping points. It’s a phrase that appears frequently in news stories about climate change.
A good place to start is to define a tipping point. Simply stated, it’s the point in a system beyond which a significant, unstoppable and non-reversible change occurs.
For the planet’s climate system, this usually means that the worst effects of increased greenhouse gases — extreme droughts, sea level rise, massive wildfires and unprecedented flooding — can no longer be contained.
How near is that catastrophic climate change tipping point? Of course, no one knows for certain, but a common estimate for reaching it, if we continue on our current fossil fuel usage, is about 2060. That’s a mere 40 years in the future, a number that I find pretty frightening.
During the past few weeks, two geographically separate, but related events caught my attention and made me realize that consequences of a warming planet are leading to other tipping points.
The first is the extensive forest fires in Siberia that began in July. The second is a rapid increase in the deforestation of the Amazon rainforest.
Clearly the common denominator in these events is forests. Forests are crucial for the health of our planet because they absorb carbon dioxide, release oxygen and provide a cooling effect for their surroundings. Extensive destruction of forests, whether from natural causes or direct human activity, is definitely not a good thing.
First, those Siberian wildfires and smaller ones in the Arctic north occurring in Alaska, Europe, Canada and even Greenland. Siberia is so remote and sparsely populated that the Russian government made a decision to employ its air force to assist in fighting the fires, but only near population centers.
The vast majority of the land engulfed by fire will be allowed to burn as nature sees fit, with the spreading fires only monitored from satellites.
Not surprisingly, it is widely reported that the fires continue to expand, consuming ever more acreage. Climate scientists fear that uncontainable wildfires in these boreal forests are a sign that the health of the Arctic is near a tipping point.
Because burning trees release all the carbon dioxide that had been absorbed during their growth, the Siberian forest fires are a double calamity.
Not only does the planet lose all of those conifers that would have continued to mitigate global warming by taking in millions more tons of carbon dioxide, but the fires release all the carbon dioxide that had been silently stored away, and it does so very quickly.
Let’s shift our attention to the Amazon rainforest where another tipping point is perilously close, largely due to direct human activity.
In December 2012, a brief article appeared in Scientific American about the Amazon basin receiving less rainfall and becoming drier due to two factors: global warming and deforestation.
I understood that climate change would likely create drier conditions in the rainforest, but the contribution of deforestation wasn’t immediately obvious. The clarification came later in the article: “About 50 percent of the rain that falls in the Amazon is generated by the forest itself, through transpiration and evaporation.”
The author of the piece expressed concern that if the planet continues to warm and deforestation worsens, a tipping point would eventually be reached, after which the rainforest would rather quickly turn into a savanna, a grassy plain with few trees.
More startling, the cover story in the Aug. 3, 2019, issue of The Economist is “Deathwatch for the Amazon.”
This feature story reiterated the effects of a warming planet and deforestation on the rainforest Amazon basin but it focused on a major upswing in deforestation in the Brazil, due to the policies of its new president, Jair Bolsonaro.
Within one year of taking office, he has opened more forest land that can be converted to farms and pastureland. Perhaps worse, he has turned a blind eye to illegal logging, and emboldened loggers to take advantage by felling ever more trees deep in the forest.
Rainforest specialists estimate that should 40 percent of the Amazon’s forest be lost, a tipping point would be reached that would make it impossible to save the remaining 60 percent of the forest. Bolsonaro’s government has moved the Amazon rainforest perilously close to that tipping point.
Because of the relentless destruction of forests in the Arctic and the Amazon basin, that 2060 estimate for the global tipping point will likely be moved a decade or more closer.
When will the tipping point for global, effective climate change action be reached? We’re running out of time.
