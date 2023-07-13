Were the recent unprecedented Canadian wildfires brought on earlier and made more widespread by climate change? The wildfires that broke out in numerous boreal forests, combined with unfavorable winds, led to extraordinary levels of smoke in large parts of the central and eastern U.S. Even La Crosse was under air quality alerts. But are the worst wildfires in Canadian history being made that way by climate change?

Although this is certainly an unusual event, with the smoke in New York City creating stunning images and making national news for several days, it’s not yet possible to say that this was caused or influenced by climate change.

While single forest fires, floods, droughts and hurricanes cannot be attributed to climate change, it is frequently pointed out that the number of extreme, weather-influenced events seems to be increasing. Can climate change be the culprit?

While tempting, I don’t think one can point definitively to climate change as the reason. Why not? With 24-hour news coverage, along with striking video images, perhaps what we’re really seeing is only an increase in nationwide coverage of weather extremes. Not too many years ago, news coverage focused largely on regional phenomena.

Is there any hope of getting a handle on the effects of climate change on severe weather events? Maybe. Some climate researchers have formed a group called World Weather Attribution. WWA’s goal is to provide rapid estimates of how much climate change worsens a weather catastrophe.

One example WWA considered was Hurricane Harvey. Harvey devastated Houston, Texas in 2017. Harvey stalled over the greater Houston area for 5 days, eventually dumping almost 60 inches of rain, far exceeding previous records for the area. WWA scientists estimated increased heat created “super-warm” water in the Gulf of Mexico. In turn, this led to increased evaporation resulting in the record rainfall. The final analysis by WWA was that warmer temperatures added an estimated 15% to the rainfall. The unfortunate fact that Harvey stalled for an extended period could not be attributed to climate change.

What WWA is doing is called “attribution science,” and it is currently being viewed as the best way to assess the effects of climate change. A recent example occurred in northern Italy in mid-May. Huge rainfall in the region is blamed for the deaths of at least 15 people. Prior to this deluge, the western Mediterranean region was locked in a very early season heatwave and drought, which warmed up the adjacent Mediterranean Sea, steaming moisture off its surface. The drought preceding the intense rainstorms also intensified the flooding, because the long dry spell and record heat last summer baked the soil, hindering its ability to absorb rainfall.

Italian climatologists who are studying this weather event are using attribution science in an attempt to estimate the effect of climate change on the flooding but have not yet issued an estimate. It isn’t just for forest fires, hurricanes and flooding that attribution science is likely to play a role. This past winter saw about 17 feet of snow blanket California’s San Bernardino Mountains where residents were trapped for 10 days. Although the snow was welcomed as it helped replenish lakes and streams after years of persistent, extreme drought, the trapped residents probably were not feeling especially grateful.

The scientists at WWA and other researchers are getting better at attribution science. When Hurricane Ian lashed Florida in September 2022, the scientists were able to issue their analysis at the same time that Ian was cutting its path across Florida. They estimated climate change added about 10% to Ian’s rainfall.

One of WWA’s goals is to provide communities with forecasted estimates of the likelihood of extreme weather, especially heavy rainfall, hurricanes and subsequent flooding. Armed with such knowledge, cities such as Miami and other low-lying cities would be able to fortify their defenses against potential calamities. To the best of my knowledge, attribution science is not yet being used to analyze such events as drought and forest fires. While climate change-related attribution science appears to be a step forward, it would be far better to attack root causes of climate change, primarily the unrelenting burning of fossil fuels and the deliberate burning of forests in such places as Brazil and central Africa. Climate change is a world-wide emergency and must be tackled immediately as an ever worsening catastrophe.