David Bange: Real costs of adapting to climate change

Climate change will require that the world engage in both mitigation and adaptation.
The goal of mitigation is attaining “net-zero” greenhouse emissions as soon as possible by adopting policies where greenhouse gases entering the atmosphere are balanced by the withdrawal of equal amounts. This will be a very difficult task and nowhere near happening today.
Nonetheless, even if that net-zero goal can be met, adaptation to the increasingly adverse consequences of climate change remains absolutely necessary.
Obviously, this ignores plants and animals, which will surely find adaptation to be either very challenging or impossible.
Some species will try to leave their normal environment, perhaps for higher elevations, cooler waters or places less susceptible to drought. Species unable to adapt may be driven to extinction when their environment is no longer within the limits they need to survive.
Notably, the Audubon Society has written that bird species relying on high-elevation forests, long migration routes or coastal breeding sites are at risk for extinction.
Of course, many humans can relocate, air condition their homes, and farm in different places. We may have to adapt, and thanks to human ingenuity, we surely will. But the costs, both economical and geopolitical, will be enormous.
Prolonged and frequent droughts have led to ever more horrific forest fires, notably in the western United States, South Africa, Siberia and, most recently, the raging conflagrations in Australia.
To adapt to the threats from such fires, communities are enforcing stricter building codes, requiring greater open spaces around homes, establishing evacuation routes and bolstering volunteer firefighting units.
Depending on their location, some farmers may face perpetually wet fields, or fields that no longer receive sufficient rainfall.
In 2019, persistent flooding in the Midwest forced many farmers to abandon the planting season. Recurrence of such rains in coming years, as climatologists say is likely, will result in fields being taken out of production permanently.
To assist farmers in areas where droughts may become more frequent, agronomists are seeking to develop varieties of corn, soybeans and wheat that need less water. Failing that, some farmers may opt to switch from traditional grains to drought-resistant crops like black-eyed peas, sweet potatoes or chickpeas (the main ingredient of hummus).
Countries less affluent than the United States and Europe already suffer greater loss of life and property to natural disasters.
Anticipating that such disasters will worsen with climate change, the United Nations Development Program is assisting several nations in creating early warning and communication systems that will better prepare their populations for deadly weather events such as heat waves, severe storms, flash flooding and raging forest fires.
All these adaptations will carry an unwelcome economic impact, but the increased risks of flooding and rising sea levels bring the truly nightmarish impacts.
One necessary strategy to adapt to the threat of rivers that repeatedly flood is to raise nearby roadways.
As Iowa Public Radio reported last October, after repeated flooding from the Missouri River, several sections of Interstate 29 will be elevated in 2020. As reported in The Miami Herald, Florida is facing the dilemma of either abandoning some roads in the Florida Keys or spending millions of dollars per mile to raise those roads by 2025.
As cited by several news outlets, including the Tribune on Dec. 23, New Jersey’s Blue Acres program is purchasing hundreds of coastal homes and relocating the residents further inland. This is often called a “slow motion retreat” from rising seas.
Several other states, including Wisconsin, after experiencing recurrent river flooding have initiated similar buyout and relocation programs. Wisconsin cities like Reedsburg and Rock Springs have seen more applications for buyouts than current funding can accommodate.
The most stunning consequence of rising seas made news when improved satellite imagery yielded more accurate measurements of actual land elevations.
The New York Times, citing research in Nature Communications, displayed startling maps showing that, based on the new measurements, several major coastal cities will be largely below sea level by 2050, using accepted projections of sea level rise. Miami is considering seawalls at an estimated cost of more than $3 billion.
Within three decades the seas inundating Bangkok, Mumbai, Shanghai and Alexandria, Egypt, will displace millions of people.
Humans have the capability to adapt to climate change, but how effectively and at what enormous price? The longer we wait to act on climate change, the greater the economic, social and environmental burden our children and grandchildren will be stuck with. That is inexcusable and just plain wrong.
David Bange is a University of Wisconsin-La Crosse professor emeritus who has spent his retirement years learning more about our environment and its fauna and flora. He is a board member of the Mississippi Valley Conservancy.