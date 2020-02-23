David Bange: Real costs of adapting to climate change

Climate change will require that the world engage in both mitigation and adaptation.

The goal of mitigation is attaining “net-zero” greenhouse emissions as soon as possible by adopting policies where greenhouse gases entering the atmosphere are balanced by the withdrawal of equal amounts. This will be a very difficult task and nowhere near happening today.

Nonetheless, even if that net-zero goal can be met, adaptation to the increasingly adverse consequences of climate change remains absolutely necessary.

Obviously, this ignores plants and animals, which will surely find adaptation to be either very challenging or impossible.

Some species will try to leave their normal environment, perhaps for higher elevations, cooler waters or places less susceptible to drought. Species unable to adapt may be driven to extinction when their environment is no longer within the limits they need to survive.

Notably, the Audubon Society has written that bird species relying on high-elevation forests, long migration routes or coastal breeding sites are at risk for extinction.