David Bange: The Climate crisis: Any room for optimism?

I have been a climate optimist. But the numerous worrisome climate change events around the world pushed me toward pessimism.
The latest disappointment was the failure of the United Nations Climate Conference in Madrid known as COP25 to reach an agreement for meaningful climate action.
In the 2016 Paris Agreement, 195 countries committed to implementing significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions with a goal of keeping the rise in global temperature well below two degrees Celsius. This has not happened.
Each year since the Paris Agreement was signed, net global emissions have risen.
A major goal in combating the climate crisis is to quickly achieve “net-zero” emissions. This means greenhouse gases entering the atmosphere are balanced by an equal amount being withdrawn. The goal is to achieve net-zero by 2050, something looking ever more out of reach.
It is easy to get discouraged by the failure of the world’s richest countries to corral their CO2 emissions. I’m disheartened that President Trump is withdrawing the United States from The Paris Agreement.
Adding to my discouragement is the number of Americans who refuse to recognize that our planet is in a climate crisis, despite the mounting evidence of extreme weather-related events including severe droughts, massive forest fires, rising sea levels, and shrinking sea ice in the Arctic.
In 2019, Wisconsin experienced its wettest year on record with 42 inches of rain and snow, surpassing the old record by two inches.
But rather than always despairing, I looked for signs of hope. They weren’t hard to find, and some are pleasant surprises.
The most obvious is the activism of students who are rightfully and frightfully aware of the sort of world in which they and their children will be living if net-zero isn’t reached by 2050.
It is not surprising that 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is Time Magazine’s 2019 Person of the Year. She’s an inspiration for young people with her powerful advocacy for climate solutions.
Following her lead, La Crosse Central High School students created a chapter of FridaysForFuture and petitioned Rep. Ron Kind to support climate legislation. Partly due to their efforts on Dec. 12, he became a co-sponsor of The Climate Risk Disclosure Act (H.R.3623). I am confident that America’s youth will be a significant factor in the 2020 elections.
Even if the U.S. finally begins to enact policies such as the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R.763) designed to put a cost on carbon emissions, it will be necessary to discover new technologies and strategies to remove CO2 from the atmosphere. Fortunately, creative minds have turned their attention to finding them.
A surprising innovation came from CarbonCure Technologies, a Canadian company in Nova Scotia. Concrete is essential to the modern world and making the cement that goes into concrete produces an estimated seven percent of all CO2 emissions. Our friends in Canada hit upon the idea of injecting CO2 along with the cement while producing concrete. Concrete will store CO2 for a long, long time. A bonus is that this process actually makes concrete stronger.
Thomas Concrete, a Georgia company, licensed the technology and uses it all 22 of its concrete plants. Could a Wisconsin concrete manufacturer be next?
Agriculture is another major source of greenhouse gases. The science journal Nature has estimated that farming is responsible for almost one-third of global CO2 and methane emissions.
Fortunately, farmers are becoming more aware of this and the role these gases play in climate change, possibly because many are experiencing either severe droughts or excessive rainfall. Consequently, they are open to adopting farming practices that improve carbon sequestration.
Many of these practices are relatively easy to implement. A recent study in Science Advances reports that grasslands excel at capturing and storing carbon in their root systems and the soil. The report, largely led by two UW-Madison researchers, stressed that conserving existing grasslands and restoring them wherever possible are cost effective methods for long-term carbon storage.
More surprising is that farmers can even earn money by sequestering carbon.
Indigo Agriculture, recently incorporated in Boston, has a stated mission of “promoting regenerative farming practices to build soil health.”
Indigo Ag works with farmers to help them adopt five principles of regenerative farming: keep soil covered, minimize soil disturbance, keep roots in the ground, increase plant diversity and integrate animals into their fields. As an incentive Indigo Ag will pay farmers $15 per ton of sequestered carbon.
In the face of daily discouraging climate change news, glimmers of optimism are really out there. But only a worldwide declaration of a climate emergency will result in the climate action and truly optimistic future I am hoping for.
David Bange is a University of Wisconsin-La Crosse professor emeritus who has spent his retirement years learning more about our environment and its fauna and flora. He is a board member of the Mississippi Valley Conservancy.