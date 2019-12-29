David Bange: The Climate crisis: Any room for optimism?

In 2019, Wisconsin experienced its wettest year on record with 42 inches of rain and snow, surpassing the old record by two inches.

But rather than always despairing, I looked for signs of hope. They weren’t hard to find, and some are pleasant surprises.

The most obvious is the activism of students who are rightfully and frightfully aware of the sort of world in which they and their children will be living if net-zero isn’t reached by 2050.

It is not surprising that 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is Time Magazine’s 2019 Person of the Year. She’s an inspiration for young people with her powerful advocacy for climate solutions.

Following her lead, La Crosse Central High School students created a chapter of FridaysForFuture and petitioned Rep. Ron Kind to support climate legislation. Partly due to their efforts on Dec. 12, he became a co-sponsor of The Climate Risk Disclosure Act (H.R.3623). I am confident that America’s youth will be a significant factor in the 2020 elections.