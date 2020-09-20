David Bange: Turn anxiety into climate action

Let me add one more anxiety.

I am among those people becoming increasingly anxious about climate change. If climate change with its dire effects is not high on your list of anxieties, I fully understand — other serious worries likely feel more imminently threatening.

However, the presidential election will soon be over, although perhaps not on Nov. 3, and the worst of the pandemic will eventually be behind us even if the coronavirus fails to “magically disappear.”

After the election and COVID-19 are in the rearview mirror, many Americans may become anxious about climate change and its consequences.

Even Americans who have reached an age where they believe they will not live to see the worst consequences coming just a decade or two in the future may also share my anxiety.

They may fear for the quality of life experienced by their children and grandchildren. I believe this anxiety is more widespread than commonly believed.

Some doubt that such anxiety will lead to policies that effectively address climate change. I’ve heard it argued that few Republicans believe the climate scientists, saying, “it’s just a hoax.”