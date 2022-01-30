David Blackey: Monuments and money

On July 9, 1776, patriots in Manhattan destroyed the statue of King George III. On June 25, 2020, the Rochester Monument of abolitionist Frederick Douglas was toppled and dumped in a gorge. This was the last instance of statue destruction. Tearing down monuments is an American tradition.

Not all monuments offend sensibilities. My favorite is of the husky Balto Statue in Central Park, New York City. Balto was the lead dog in the 1920s who got anti-toxin medicine to Nome. Few monuments in America depict women, like Susan B. Anthony, though statues of Sacagawea grace the Lewis and Clark Expedition’s path.

Some monuments are impossible to remove. Consider the stone presidents of Mt. Rushmore. Though built on stolen Indian land, two faces were of slave owners, namely Washington and Jefferson, who each owned hundreds of slaves. Washington was known as a harsh task-master. But how exactly would you remove these two men? What kind of outrage would ensue?

The same question if the Jefferson Memorial were scheduled for demolition. Or consider Washington Square’s iconic arch in New York. But then again, the equestrian statue of Teddy Roosevelt in front of the Museum of Natural History will be moved, after people realized that Teddy on his horse towered over an Indian and an African.

There should be standards in deciding which should stay. Columbus statues are in various locations. His voyages, however, began the decimation of Indians in the Americas. But he is part of our history, which gets to the heart of the standards. Monuments should stay if they are in indelible part of our history, and don’t offend a swath of citizens.

Consider the Confederate generals who fought for the South in the Civil War, who were traitors. Their statues were constructed during the Jim Crow era. They glorify bigotry. They should be removed from public spaces.

Similar discussions concern money. It is simply not feasible to take George Washington off the $1 bill. Ben Franklin is not a problem for anyone, nor is Grant. Founding fathers deserve admiration, despite faults. But what about Andrew Jackson, a slaveholder and killer of Indians of the Southeast? Would it be appropriate to remove him, over time, from the $20 bill, and, say, put John Adams, or Susan B. Anthony to replace Jackson? Yes. However, do we need slave-built Monticello on nickels?

Similar questions arise with place names. Washington State and Washington D.C will never be renamed. Private institutions like William and Lee University, though using Robert E Lee’s name, can do what they want. A stickier problem is forts, which in many cases are named for Confederates like Bragg, Benning, or Hood. Our military has many Blacks. Should these soldiers have to train in them? These names should be changed. There is no compelling reason to leave them as they are.

Debate is inevitable. One by one, a civil discussion in appropriate. Destroying our history requires perspective. But, tearing down monuments after midnight is just plain wrong except for 1776.

