David Krump works as a freelance environmental consultant, as a farmer, as a campaign manager and consultant, and is a writer with multiple fellowships and awards. He served in public office for four years in the City of La Crosse before returning to running his family’s small farm after his father passed away at a young age. He’s also the director of HOPerations of the rural brewery and taproom under construction, Jenny Wren Brewery & Hopyyard.