David R. Riemer: Debating the role of federal government

Other needed economic security guarantees include paid leave, excellent child care and ensuring that adults with disabilities — as well as retired seniors — get a benefit well above the poverty line.

And there’s more. Whether health care is a right or not, it’s a necessity. Every American should have affordable and excellent health insurance, as well as long-term care insurance.

With this system of broad-based economic security guarantees in place, we should eliminate means-tested welfare programs. We’ll no longer need TANF, SNAP (Food Stamps), Medicaid and more.

Two other fundamental reforms are required. We should stop corporations from “dumping” on the environment, workers, consumers and investors.

We should also end the hundreds of billions of dollars in subsidies that government uses to manipulate the market in favor of politically preferred types of consumption and investment.

It won’t be easy. Change will be incremental. But the Bible tells us that we perish without a vision. As we proceed into the 21st century, it is essential to have a roadmap to guide us — to borrow from Abraham Lincoln — toward this nation’s next birth of freedom.

David R. Riemer is the author of the newly published book, “Putting Government In Its Place: The Case for a New Deal 3.0.” He will speak about the book in La Crosse Feb. 21.

