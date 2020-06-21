David Saunders-Scott: Black Lives Matter: It does not go without saying

A study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that among all groups, Black men and boys face the highest lifetime risk of being killed by police. The story of race in America is 8 minutes and 46 seconds. Black lives matter. Black lives matter. Black lives matter. We should not have to say that, but it does not go without saying.

It will be impossible to change the story of race in America to one that is just and equitable for all people — one in which Americans know we are all equal while embracing the richness and beauty of our differences — if Americans are unwilling to acknowledge the true story of race in America, and be active in changing that story.

There is no middle ground in the face of injustice; having the ability to act and doing nothing evinces complicity.

In that spirit, on this day, June 21, 2020, consider the ways in which you might play a role in pulling levers that dismantle racism and injustice in society.

Consider, for example, supporting through volunteering with and donating to local or national organizations that are striving to end racism and other injustices. Several of these national organizations include Black Lives Matter, Campaign Zero and the NAACP.