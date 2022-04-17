David Williams: Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin: A look back at its impact

This month, the state of Wisconsin will celebrate the second anniversary of the overwhelming ratification vote of Marsy’s Law, the landmark amendment to the state constitution that strengthened and expanded the rights of crime victims in Wisconsin.

I personally have the opportunity to witness the impact this amendment has had on victims across Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Victim Witness Professionals are the first connection victims have with the criminal justice system, and it is our job to help victims understand the process they find themselves in through no fault of their own. My colleagues and I are the ones victims call with questions or talk through their emotional struggles with when they feel angry, frustrated or feel a sense of panic.

Put simply, Marsy’s Law has changed the game for all of us who work with and advocate for crime victims. Thanks to Marsy’s Law, victims are now brought to the forefront of the legal process. They are no longer blindsided by hearing dates or unexpected rulings.

Because of Marsy’s Law, victims are being afforded the right to speak at every important hearing throughout the legal process, ensuring they have the opportunity to be heard — an opportunity they unequivocally deserve.

Most importantly, Marsy’s Law has changed the culture of our courthouses for the better; it provides victims with a stronger voice to make sure they are no longer treated as silent and unaffected bystanders in the courtroom.

Over the last two years, we have seen Marsy’s Law helping Wisconsin’s crime victims as they are forced to navigate the criminal justice system.

In a Columbia County case, a murdered man’s family has been able to protect the victim’s identity from being made public by exercising their right to privacy.

A police officer who was shot three times including in the face planned to attend his assailant’s bail hearing, however it was unexpectedly moved from a Friday to a Monday. Because of Marsy’s Law, he was informed and invoked his right to speak and ask for higher bail.

A family of a victim in a hit–and–run incident had their names protected as they made statements at sentencing.

A judge in Kewaunee County made sure that victims were comfortable with a court date of an accused child abuser.

Marsy’s Law was approved by an overwhelming margin during the April 7, 2020, spring election, with 75% of voters — or 1.1 million Wisconsin residents — casting votes in favor of this crime victims’ constitutional amendment.

Marsy’s Law continues to ensure victims of crime have enforceable rights throughout the criminal justice process and I join many others across Wisconsin celebrating that accomplishment.

David Williams is the Victim Witness Coordinator in Polk County and the President of the Wisconsin Victim Witness Professionals.

