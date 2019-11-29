David Witwer: Why Jimmy Hoffa still casts shadow over labor

The law’s main impact was to hamstring union organizing efforts, contributing to labor’s inability to respond to the powerful employer counteroffensive of the 1980s, which led to plummeting union membership rates. Currently about 10% of the American workforce is unionized, a far cry from Hoffa’s heyday in the 1950s.

Now, amid calls to fight growing economic inequality by rebuilding the labor movement, Hoffa’s legacy still plays a role in public perception of unions, though so much has changed.

The Teamsters today are quite different from five decades ago.

A court-monitored agreement signed in 1989 purged officials with mob ties, and every member now votes directly for the union’s top leadership. But like the rest of organized labor, the Teamsters also play a much smaller role in the economy.

Most truck drivers now are nonunion and their working conditions have deteriorated badly. Long-haul drivers today often work 60 to 80 hours a week, while their real wages have fallen by as much as 50% since the 1970s.

If Hoffa provides labor’s opponents with an enduring and sinister symbol of union power, then the fate of these truck drivers, once the Teamsters’ core constituency, illustrates the bleak fortunes of a labor force where union power has been severely eroded.

David Witwer is a professor of American studies at Penn State University and co-author of the forthcoming “Murder in the Garment District: The Grip of Organized Crime and the Decline of Labor in the United States.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0