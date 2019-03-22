Every voice should be heard, and every vote should count equally.
La Crosse and Vernon County voters have an opportunity to use their votes and their voices to send a message to our legislators: “End gerrymandering in Wisconsin now!”
Voters are urged to vote “yes” to the advisory referendum question on the April 2 ballot: “Should the Wisconsin Legislature create a nonpartisan procedure for preparing legislative and congressional redistricting plans?”
The League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area believes that an independent and transparent redistricting process will allow Wisconsin voters to pick their elected representatives, not the other way around.
Our current system allows the party in power — Democratic or Republican — to draw legislative and congressional district lines that create safe districts and can manipulate election outcomes. Thus, gerrymandering tends to make districts less competitive, elected officials less responsive to their constituents, and bipartisan cooperation less likely.
For more 40 years, the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin has advocated for a redistricting process favoring voting maps drawn by an independent entity.
The Iowa Model, for example, excludes any political data and includes public hearings to ensure fair maps, alleviating the risk and expense of protracted legal challenges.
Since 2011, current Wisconsin voter maps have been subject to ongoing legal challenges which are on track to cost taxpayers more than $3.5 million.
Iowa’s maps have never been challenged in court because Iowa voters trust them. A nonpartisan process for redistricting provides transparency, responsiveness equity, and accountability—all characteristics of good governance.
Wisconsin voters overwhelmingly prefer congressional districts with no partisan bias.
Earlier this year, the Marquette University Law School Poll found that 72 percent of likely Wisconsin voters favored district maps drawn by a nonpartisan commission. Forty-two county boards, including in La Crosse and Vernon County, have passed resolutions calling for a process of nonpartisan redistricting.
In 2018, voters in five counties, from both red and blue areas of the state, passed nonpartisan redistricting referendums by approximately 70 percent.
On April 2, voters in La Crosse and Vernon County are invited to add their voices of support for our Legislature to adopt a nonpartisan commission to draw district maps.
The public is invited to learn more about how to promote a transparent and accountable redistricting process that ensures fair elections and representative democracy.
Attend a 7 p.m. panel discussion on Wednesday, March 27, at the Viterbo Nursing Auditorium, 916 10th St. South, La Crosse. Guest speakers include Erin Grunze, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin; Tara Johnson, La Crosse County Board Chair; and Matt Rothschild, executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign.
The Coulee Region nonpartisan partners — the League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area, Driftless Voter Coalition and Vernon Friends of Fair Maps —urge you to vote “Yes” to a nonpartisan procedure for preparing legislative and congressional redistricting plans after the 2020 census.
A fair and impartial redistricting model will give power to Wisconsin voters, not politicians.
Your “Yes” vote for fair maps on April 2 is your voice to our elected officials: “End gerrymandering in Wisconsin now!”
