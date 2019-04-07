Denise Jess is CEO and executive director of the Wisconsin Council of the Blind and Visually Impaired. Cassie Steiner is public relations and outreach associate of the Sierra Club-John Muir Chapter. The Wisconsin Council of the Blind and Visually Impaired and the Sierra Club-John Muir Chapter are participants of the Dignity at Work Coalition, which seeks to establish higher standards of respect and equality for all who labor, and foster compassion for working families. To learn more, visit dignityatworkcoalition.org or email dignityatworkcoalition@gmail.com.