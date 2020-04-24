Derrick Van Orden: Choose freedom over fear
Derrick Van Orden: Choose freedom over fear

“These are the times that try men’s souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman.”

— Thomas Paine 1776

Seven more words were written in 1776 that have just as much meaning today as do Thomas Paine’s.

They are from the second paragraph of the Declaration of Independence. In such a short phrase, they encapsulate the essence of the American experiment. They tell the story of not only the purpose of the inception of our nation, but how we choose to live as free women and men.

Those words are: Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Yesterday, today and tomorrow. War, depression, virus or not, the meaning of those words do not change.

I was responsible for writing the Special Operations Forces response to crisis for the entire continent of Europe as a Navy SEAL. I have managed chaos on a minute and grand scale. I understand leadership. I have led and been led.

The time to challenge leadership is not during the initial response to a crisis, especially one as mysterious and seemingly unprecedented as the current crisis.

Bearing that in mind, I did my civic duty as a resident of Wisconsin. I followed the direction of Gov. Tony Evers as the duly elected executive of my state. That is what responsible citizens do.

However, with Gov. Evers’ arbitrary extension of his safer-at-home order, he has exceeded his authority and I am now obligated as a responsible citizen to disobey this order.

Alexander Hamilton said: “We either stand for something or we will fall for everything.”

I stand for life.

What kind of life do we have locked away in our homes when the basis of this

lockdown, the models initially used to initiate it, have proven to be flawed to the point of irrelevancy?

What kind of life are we living if grandmothers have to read stories to their cherished grandchildren through the windows of their houses?

This is not the life I choose to lead.

I stand for liberty.

Our constitutional rights are under attack from our own governor’s office. We have no liberty when our governor has ordered us locked in our homes, when he crushes our small businesses, threatens us with jail time and fines for disobeying arbitrary edicts.

I stand for the pursuit of happiness.

We cannot pursue happiness when we are not allowed to worship God as we see fit.

We cannot pursue happiness standing by the mailbox waiting for a stimulus check to show up.

We cannot pursue happiness if our country becomes a socialist nation, and do not be fooled, this lockdown is what socialism looks like.

When people are making more money by staying home from work than working, this is how you make citizens beholden to the government. When businesses can be shut down without notice, when the government can tell you what you can buy in a store, or how close you can stand to your fellow Americans.

We either live our values or they are not our values.

Our values are: Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

If we have learned anything from Gov,. Evers’ ill-conceived and authoritarian response to this crisis it is that proven, tested leadership is invaluable.

He has demonstrated by his actions that his crisis management skills are not lacking, they are absent. It is time the emperor is told he is not wearing clothes.

I choose to be a citizen, not a subject.

I choose to be a Wisconsinite and an American.

I will exercise civil disobedience Friday, April 24, for the first time in my life by marching on the capitol of my beloved state of Wisconsin.

I choose freedom over fear.

Derrick Van Orden, a retired Navy SEAL from Hager City, is the Republican candidate for the 3rd Congressional District of Wisconsin.

