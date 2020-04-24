Derrick Van Orden: Choose freedom over fear

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“These are the times that try men’s souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman.”

— Thomas Paine 1776

Seven more words were written in 1776 that have just as much meaning today as do Thomas Paine’s.

They are from the second paragraph of the Declaration of Independence. In such a short phrase, they encapsulate the essence of the American experiment. They tell the story of not only the purpose of the inception of our nation, but how we choose to live as free women and men.

Those words are: Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Yesterday, today and tomorrow. War, depression, virus or not, the meaning of those words do not change.

I was responsible for writing the Special Operations Forces response to crisis for the entire continent of Europe as a Navy SEAL. I have managed chaos on a minute and grand scale. I understand leadership. I have led and been led.

The time to challenge leadership is not during the initial response to a crisis, especially one as mysterious and seemingly unprecedented as the current crisis.