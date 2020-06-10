Diana DiazGranados: What each of us can do to end racism

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The recent killings of black Americans that have sparked protests around the country are not anomalies: Before George Floyd was Eric Garner; before Ahmaud Arbery was gunned down by three white men, James Byrd Jr was beaten, chained and dragged behind a pick-up truck by three white men; and before Breonna Taylor was killed during a no-knock warrant, 7-year-old Aiyana Stanley-Jones suffered the same death.

There are many more examples of acts of violence against innocent people of color, examples of disproportionate use of force by police, as well as numerous incidents of bias and hate that have prematurely ended the lives of black Americans.

Imagine walking around in a community that sees your very existence as threatening — where everyday activities also lead to 911 calls: bird watching, using a coupon, mowing the lawn, barbecuing in the park, taking a nap in a dorm, selling water, sitting in a Starbucks, playing in the park, walking down the street wearing a hoodie.

The protests we see across the country are about more than the recent death of George Floyd and police brutality. Racism, segregation, income disparity, lack of investment in communities, education inequality and racial redlining have contributed to poverty, and poor health outcomes, and have communicated for centuries that black lives do not matter as much as white lives.