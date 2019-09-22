The Liberation of France in World War II, which began on the beaches of Normandy, continued for many long months as the liberating armies made their way across France.
Paris was liberated on Aug. 25, 1944. Troops finally neared Epinal, one of La Crosse’s Sister Cities which had been occupied since June 18, 1940, and was finally liberated on Sept. 24, 1944, a date which is engraved in the memories of its citizens.
Each September, Epinal commemorates its liberation with ceremonies at the American cemetery and a re-enactment of General Patch’s entrance into the city. This year, a delegation from La Crosse will participate in the 75th Anniversary of this historic event.
Epinal is a strategically important city in northeastern France. At the base of the forested Vosges mountains, a medieval fortress town known for its hand-printed images, it is divided by the Moselle River which stood between the American 7th Army and the Alsace-Lorraine and eventually Germany.
The war had reached Epinal months before. On May 11 and 23, 1944, American planes unleashed bombs over the city to destroy German arms and disrupt rail movements. These bombardments caused heavy damages in both human lives and buildings, destroying the hospital, prison, prefecture, orphanage, several schools, Notre Dame church and the train station.
By mid-September, one could sense the end of the occupation was near. The nervous Germans controlled entrances to the city, had blown up the stone bridges over the swollen Moselle, mounted machine guns on the northern banks and were waiting to mow down Americans.
On Sept. 20, troops were getting in position to strike for the Moselle.
The 117th Cavalry was approaching from the west, the 179th Infantry from the south.
On Sept. 21, the 157th and 180th Infantry regiments and the 179th began searching for intact bridges, fords or sites where they could cross with assault boats or a temporary bridge. North of the city, the Germans had roadblocks and had destroyed most of the bridges. To the north of Epinal, the 157th Infantry had constructed a temporary bridge, while the 180th continued their assault from the west.
The second battle of Epinal began Sept. 22-23 with the 7th Army of General Patch and an artillery fight that again severely damaged the center of the city.
Thanks to information from local resistance groups, it was decided to take the city in a pincer movement.
The 157th Infantry fought through the Bois de la Forestière, a thick woods heavily defended by the Germans.
After two days of fighting, the 180th Infantry reached the western border of Epinal and had to fight through roadblocks, minefields, booby-trapped buildings and more.
They were in a hurry because French spies had told them there were two bridges across the Moselle that were still standing. The 45th Infantry Division had been charged with crossing the Moselle at Epinal and taking the city. After three days, they forced a crossing of the Moselle at three different points. The Germans realized they were losing and planned to blow bridges as they evacuated. This only slowed the division for a day as they crossed on the newly constructed Bailey bridge. A total of 12,000 artillery shells fell on Epinal in three days. But these shells were for the citizens of Epinal synonymous with deliverance.
On Sept. 22, the American troops were at the entrance to the city and intense artillery fire was exchanged. The Germans began withdrawing to the east bank of the Moselle, still holding the 180 Division back from crossing the river.
On the morning of the 23rd, Americans had secured most of Epinal west of the Moselle, but the Germans succeeded in blowing up the last bridge.
In the south, German assaults prevented the 3rd battalion from crossing the Moselle until after dark. Americans finally reached the left bank.
On Sept. 24, German resistance in front of the 45th Division collapsed, and Epinal was secured.
On Sept. 24 about 5:30 p.m., American troops commanded by General Patch entered the city from the south to the cheers of the citizens of Epinal. Today, a bridge bears his name.
Jean Thernier wrote in the newspaper La Liberté de l’Est: “ Epinal was liberated. Physically wounded but not beaten, the free city welcomed the first detachments of Patch’s army, with great enthusiasm. Our compatriots watched arrive these strapping young men with tanned faces who came from across the ocean from far away shores.”
The war was not declared over until May 8 of 1945. But for the residents of Epinal could begin to pick up the pieces after Sept. 24.
The American cemetery located a few miles from the city in the village of Dinozé-Quéquemont was established a few weeks after the liberation.
More than 5,000 soldiers are buried or memorialized here including General Patch’s son and four soldiers with La Crosse connections: Lt. John L. Berg of Holmen and Pfc Otis C. Earp of La Crosse are buried here. Two others whose remains were not recovered are inscribed on the Wall of Remembrance: Pvt. Robert L. Skaar and Pvt. James Werner, both of La Crosse.
My thanks to Anne Cascales and Jacques Grasser of Epinal, Jeff Rand of the La Crosse Public Library and the Murphy Library Special Collections for their help in researching this topic.
