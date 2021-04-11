Doug McVey: Change in programming leaves WLSU listener lost

I came to La Crosse for love and marriage in 1989. I brought with me a love of music; I couldn’t play worth a damn but I could listen with the best of them.
Like most big towns in the Midwest, La Crosse’s radio dial was dominated then, like today, by country, pop, and classic rock. I wanted more than that, and I found it at WLSU, a small public radio station on the grounds of UW-L.
WLSU had what other stations didn’t…lots of jazz, some blues and folk, and syndicated shows like World Café, which played everything from indie rock to singer-songwriters to alt-country to world music. What a jewel! It made living in La Crosse just a little better.
Sometime in the ‘90s, WLSU joined Wisconsin Public Radio, becoming part of its News and Classical Music network. Change came slowly but inexorably. Local programming gradually disappeared, as did weekday afternoon jazz.
Then, on March 8 of this year, WPR made the change complete, replacing any WLSU programming that didn’t match the programming on their News and Classical Music network. World Café, which was on every weekday evening for two hours, was replaced by classical music. The same thing happened to jazz, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., Monday – Thursday and on Saturday afternoon.
Finally, on Sunday evening, Fresh Air Weekend, All Songs Considered, and Alt Latino were replaced by Simply Folk, which happens to run concurrently on WHLA, WLSU’s sister station.
It’s not just what WPR did; it’s how they did it. They sent out an email to members on March 4, announcing that the changes were happening in four days. It goes on to state: “Jazz has played an important role for WLSU over the past 50 years, so we didn’t make this change without careful consideration, but our listeners let us know it was time to move in another direction.”
I just hate it when I’m told that a group I belong to (in this case, “listeners”) has weighed in on a decision that I had no idea was even being discussed. It’s a far cry from a meeting that Gene Purcell (former WLSU station manager) called in the ’90s (open to whoever wanted to attend) to discuss the partnership with WPR.
Gene filled us in on what was going on and solicited feedback from the community regarding what programming to try to hang on to during the talks.
As a long-time contributor to WPR, I’m very disappointed in their action. You might be thinking that I’m just one more old guy complaining about change, and there’s some truth to that.
I suppose I could stream music all day and all night but, with apologies to no one, I still think radio has a place at the audio table.
I think WPR is moving in the wrong direction at the wrong time with these changes; providing less musical variety rather than more; moving from less centralization towards more of it.
Across the river, Minnesota Public Radio approached things a little differently. Looking to the future, they increased the variety of music they offer; starting an entirely new network (The Current) that plays, for lack of a better term, World Café-type music 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
WPR probably doesn’t have the deep pockets of MPR but they need to figure out how to move in that general direction. They could start by returning World Café and at least some of the jazz to WLSU.
If you have any thoughts or feelings regarding this issue, I encourage you to write WPR at listener@wpr.org.