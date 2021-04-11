Doug McVey: Change in programming leaves WLSU listener lost

It’s not just what WPR did; it’s how they did it. They sent out an email to members on March 4, announcing that the changes were happening in four days. It goes on to state: “Jazz has played an important role for WLSU over the past 50 years, so we didn’t make this change without careful consideration, but our listeners let us know it was time to move in another direction.”

I just hate it when I’m told that a group I belong to (in this case, “listeners”) has weighed in on a decision that I had no idea was even being discussed. It’s a far cry from a meeting that Gene Purcell (former WLSU station manager) called in the ’90s (open to whoever wanted to attend) to discuss the partnership with WPR.

Gene filled us in on what was going on and solicited feedback from the community regarding what programming to try to hang on to during the talks.

As a long-time contributor to WPR, I’m very disappointed in their action. You might be thinking that I’m just one more old guy complaining about change, and there’s some truth to that.

I suppose I could stream music all day and all night but, with apologies to no one, I still think radio has a place at the audio table.