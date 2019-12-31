Doyle McManus: Joe Biden is winning the electability primary

Biden turned in his best debate performance of the year the week before Christmas — crisp, combative and gaffe-free. For once, he sounded like Fighting Joe Biden, not Befuddled Joe Biden.

Asked about his earlier promise that Republicans would become more moderate if he were elected — a forecast that seemed out of sync with political reality — he offered a tougher-sounding formula.

“If anyone has reason to be angry with the Republicans and not want to cooperate, it’s me — the way they’ve attacked me, my son and my family,” he said. “But the fact is, we have to be able to get things done. And when we can’t convince them, we go out and beat them, like we did in the 2018 election.”

The real world test of electability starts with the Iowa caucuses on Feb. 3. Polls suggest a tight race among Biden, Sanders, Warren and Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Ind.

“If (Biden) just finishes close to first in Iowa ... I think that he will be well on his way to being the nominee,” predicts David Axelrod, the former strategist for President Obama. “The danger for him is if he drops to fourth or fifth.”