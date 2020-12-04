E.J. Dionne: Divided government is a destructive myth

WASHINGTON — The Senate runoffs in Georgia should not be allowed to become a festival of lies about whether socialism, radicalism or defunding the police are on the ballot. They’re not.

What is at stake: whether President-elect Joe Biden will have a chance to end the scourge of the covid-19 pandemic, get the economy moving again, and enact some bread-and-butter programs to rebuild our nation’s infrastructure and shore up our health-care system.

And voters must understand that as long as Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is the Senate majority leader and the base of the Republican Party is dominated by the far right—including “Stop the Steal” Trumpists—a divided government is not a recipe for compromise. Instead, it’s a ticket to obstruction and the very sort of partisan brawling that moderate voters can’t stand.

The belief that divided government guarantees moderate outcomes might once have been true when there was a solid moderate bloc in the Republican Party. But it should now be clear that it’s a destructive myth.

Since Barack Obama’s presidency, the GOP’s leadership has been committed to preventing a Democratic president from governing successfully—even when that president is willing and eager to compromise.