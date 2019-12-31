E.J. Dionne Jr.: A life of proving cynics wrong

It started with only four employees and now has 150, plus offshoots in 42 states.

He’s not leaving until next December, thank God, and will stay engaged in the center’s work. In his methodical way, he’s giving his organization time for a successful transition to new leadership.

Although it is impossible to calculate, it’s fair to say that, during its lifetime, the center has pushed policy changes that shifted hundreds of billions of dollars, through benefits or lower taxes, to the country’s least advantaged people.

Sometimes, it did this simply by exposing the regressive effects of budget cuts. Greenstein got an early start on such work.

In early 1981, when he was running a small policy startup called the Project on Food Assistance and Poverty, he conducted a careful analysis that put the lie to the Reagan administration’s claims that it was protecting the “truly needy” in its budget cuts.

The study prompted a front-page New York Times story, an early signal of the power of good data. That success encouraged a group of foundations to put up money for creating the CBPP.