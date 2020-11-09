E.J, Dionne: President-elect Biden has what America needs

Having run on a very progressive program, he will confront enormous headwinds if Republicans maintain their hold on the Senate by winning at least one of the two January runoffs for seats in Georgia.Biden has always prided himself on his ability to work with Republicans. But he faces a party far more ideologically rigid than the one he first encountered as a young senator in 1973. It’s an opposition that has made obstruction of Democratic initiatives both a habit and a formula for internal unity. It will be emboldened by its down-ballot successes this year.

Yet Biden will also take office as someone accustomed to being underestimated. He will soon turn 78 and has little to lose. Much of his program—whether to build infrastructure, expand health coverage, enhance child care, and raise the wages of the poor and the middle class—is broadly popular.

And, to risk Biden-like optimism, the urgency of containing the pandemic and restoring the economy may mean that even a share of Trump’s supporters might give him at least an initial benefit of the doubt.

In one of his final addresses before the election, Biden quoted a speech that Franklin D. Roosevelt wrote but never got to deliver in which FDR lifted up the need to “cultivate the science of human relationships—the ability of all peoples, of all kinds, to live together and work together.”

From his earliest campaign to his two failed quests for the presidency and through all those funerals and birthdays and friendly phone calls, Biden has made “the science of human relationships” his chosen field. This has earned him an opportunity Roosevelt would recognize: to heal a nation ailing in body and spirit by renewing its capacity for common missions and shared aspirations

