E.R. Shipp: Understand the real story of Rosa Parks

I believe I was in college when I first learned of Rosa Parks.

The story, as I recall, was that on Dec. 1, 1955, a meek middle-aged woman was just too tired after a day of work to relinquish her seat on a city bus to a white man. This was the Jim Crow South in what had been the first capital of the Confederacy: Montgomery, Ala.

The only part of that narrative that is actually true is that she did not give up her seat. It is often said that when she sat down, black people stood up.

In Montgomery, they actually walked for 361 days to protest laws that required blacks to sit in the rear half of the city buses and to begin giving them up to whites as needed.

That old story was not the story, as is apparent in a new exhibit that opened at the Library of Congress last week: “Rosa Parks: In Her Own Words.”

When that old story was circulated, perhaps it was a convenient history in service of somebody’s notion of what would inspire — or make a good fundraising pitch. Perhaps that was all that some chronicler could imagine as the story behind the resistance.

“I think it’s important that we liberate Rosa Parks and liberate ourselves from the tyranny of this superficial history,” Ken Burns, the documentary filmmaker, has said.