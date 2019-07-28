In 1993, I was selected as the chief of police for our community.
Sadly, no internal candidate possessed the minimum educational requirement of a bachelor degree.
Since then, things have changed dramatically. Today, the majority of our officers have college or advanced degrees and have received the best police training in our nation.
I urge the Fire and Police Commission to use a fair, open and transparent selection process that considers our local candidates.
We have a great community, strengthened by great local leaders like Kind, Zietlow, Clements, Skogen, Grassman, Weber, Skemp, Gundersen and Kabat.
Our police department has dedicated and professional police leaders who can likewise strengthen our community.
Becoming the police chief is the next logical step for a tenured command ofﬁcer who has demonstrated leadership and management ability.
Many of our command staff have completed advanced police training at the FBI National Academy, the International Association of Police Chiefs Center for police leadership as well as Northwestern University’s School of Staff and Command.
Today, our local candidates meet or surpass all educational and experience requirements for the position of chief of police.
Preparing one’s self to lead the La Crosse Police Department comes at great personal sacriﬁce. The officers and their families have given of their time and energy to build one of the ﬁnest police agencies in the country.
Is it possible to have all the traits and attributes necessary to excel and yet be overlooked in favor of an outside candidate? To be overlooked means that no matter what, no member of the La Crosse Police Department can ever hope to lead the very agency he or she has worked so hard to build.
The La Crosse PD is recognized throughout the state and the nation as leaders in contemporary law enforcement. La Crosse was the ﬁrst accredited police agency in the state, ﬁrst to develop domestic response teams, developed a police chaplain program adopted throughout the state and beyond, is a leader in community policing and provides advanced training for many other police agencies.
I am certain that many outside candidates will be eager to run such a prestigious police agency that was built by the men and women of the La Crosse Police Department.
Not everyone with an attache case and from more than 50 miles away is an expert.
Let’s send a strong message that La Crosse does and can produce great leaders and give every consideration to our local candidates for chief of police in their community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.