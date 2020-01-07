Elizabeth Heubeck: Legalization of marijuana should come with a public health campaign

Scientific evidence tells us that being “high” on marijuana results in immediate impaired attention, memory and learning.

For teenagers who toke up or munch on edibles before or after class, residual but very real effects can last much longer. Mounting data show the deleterious and potentially long-term effects of marijuana on the developing adolescent brain.

One landmark study, which tracked more than 1,000 adolescents in New Zealand between early adolescence and middle age, found that individuals who habitually smoked marijuana before turning 18 lost up to eight IQ points by the time they turned 38.

Marijuana use during adolescence also has been linked to mental-health issues later. A 2019 meta-analysis of more than 23,000 participants published in the medical journal JAMA Psychiatry found that individuals who began using marijuana at least weekly before the age of 18 were almost 40% more likely to develop depression in adulthood. This early, regular usage also significantly increased the likelihood of suicidal behavior in later years.

But marijuana use isn’t just bad for teenage brains. It increases the risk of immediate, dangerous consequences to anyone who uses it.