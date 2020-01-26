Elizabeth Slattery: Court should expel anti-Catholic laws

Though the federal amendment failed, many states adopted their own Blaine Amendments. These ignoble amendments often thwart modern-day school-choice efforts, as more and more states move toward systems that enable families to direct their children’s education funding.

The lawyer representing Montana argued that there was no religious discrimination at play in this case. The state court simply tried to balance the competing interests of the state’s objection to funding religious education and the fact that disallowing the use of funds at religious schools was essentially “a penalty on religion.”

To balance these interests, the court decided to eliminate the scholarship program entirely.

But Justice Brett Kavanaugh took issue with the claim that there was no discrimination, saying the Montana amendment was motivated by and rooted in “grotesque religious bigotry against Catholics.”

Justice Samuel Alito pointed out that states enacted Blaine Amendments when a wave of Irish Catholic immigrants poured into the country during the Irish potato famine. “Do you really want to argue ... that had nothing to do with discrimination based on religion?” Alito asked incredulously.