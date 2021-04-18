Environment at Risk: Advocate for change on Earth Day

The issue of climate change may be in the back of their minds for many. People tend not to see harm directly when it is not right in front of them. Research measuring how risk is perceived suggests psychological dynamics are at play as described in concepts such as psychic numbing, pseudoinefficacy and prominence effect. A person’s worldview matters, i.e. egalitarianism vs. individualism, can influence perceived risk as well. Should scientific evidence challenge or threaten a person’s views, the tendency is to dismiss or denigrate it in some way.

According to Paul Slovic, a University of Oregon psychology professor and founder of Decision Research, “emotion and feelings are central to how people respond to risk. Usually we respond with our gut feelings but climate change has characteristics that don’t arouse strong feelings of fear.