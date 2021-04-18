Environment at Risk: Advocate for change on Earth Day

Signs of spring are popping up everywhere. Robins are checking out last year’s nesting site at my front door. The red-winged blackbirds are hoarding the feeder. The dandelions are bursting from their winter hiatus. Earthworms are unearthing. Insects are emerging.
Everywhere there are new beginnings representing the seasonal cycle of life, also known as the “Green Up — Green Down” seasonal processes. Diverse ecosystems and habitats around the globe are shaped with the help of climatic conditions. In my lifespan, the changes have been mostly predictable. Sadly though, this will not continue.
Climate change is a defining crisis of our time. Conversations about it have broken into everyday life and in the headlines. No corner of the Earth is immune from the devastating consequences. Rising temperatures are fueling environmental degradation, natural disasters, weather extremes, food and water insecurity, economic disruption, conflict, and terrorism. Sea levels are rising, the Arctic is melting, coral reefs are dying, oceans are acidifying, and forests are burning. The concentration of atmospheric carbon dioxide was recently measured at more than 420 parts per million at the Mauna Loa Observatory on the Big Island of Hawaii, far above the preindustrial CO2 levels of around 278ppm.
Business as usual is not good enough. As the infinite costs of climate change reach irreversible highs, now is the time for bold collective action. This will require fundamental transformations in all aspects of society. We need to rethink virtually every aspect of daily life — how we grow food, use land, transport goods, and power our economies
The issue of climate change may be in the back of their minds for many. People tend not to see harm directly when it is not right in front of them. Research measuring how risk is perceived suggests psychological dynamics are at play as described in concepts such as psychic numbing, pseudoinefficacy and prominence effect. A person’s worldview matters, i.e. egalitarianism vs. individualism, can influence perceived risk as well. Should scientific evidence challenge or threaten a person’s views, the tendency is to dismiss or denigrate it in some way.
According to Paul Slovic, a University of Oregon psychology professor and founder of Decision Research, “emotion and feelings are central to how people respond to risk. Usually we respond with our gut feelings but climate change has characteristics that don’t arouse strong feelings of fear.
Climate change is kind of subtle; it sneaks up on you. It is known to us in terms of scientific evidence, but that’s not exactly the kind of thing that speaks to our feelings.” Furthermore, he proposes that “most of us struggle to comprehend large numbers — grasping things like exponential growth and compound interest.” COVID-19 spreads exponentially and the same goes for climate change. In some ways, this pandemic is a dress rehearsal for the climate change crisis. The challenges and changes needed are immense. It is now, not later, that we require strong leadership and action from the top. It is incumbent upon governments and industries to lead.
We are all interdependent. The cascading disasters are here and now, worsening for the next generation and longer, depending on humanity’s willingness to take action. Young people will live with the consequences of our actions. As in Amanda Gorman’s poem, “The Hill We Climb,” “because we know our inaction and inertia will be the inheritance of the next generation — our blunders become their burdens.”
Earth Day is approaching. An annual event celebrated around the world on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection. A week-long virtual La Crosse Earth Fair (https://www.sustaininstitute.com/earthfairlacrosse) will be held April 19-25.
We must use this 51st Earth Day to commit to advocate for change. While our individual actions are very important, it is the large-scale legislative and corporate actions that will result in the most sweeping carbon emission reductions. Contact your Congressional representatives letting them know you want effective, bipartisan legislation to address climate change. Congress has waited far too long to act on this.
A world bedeviled by climate change is not a remote, questionable prospect. It is reality that has arrived and is destined to have increasingly profound impacts until we wake up to the threat and act coherently. It is the responsibility of every human being to inform themselves about this absolutely critical issue. Only then can we progress forward on stopping the countdown toward complete environment destruction.
If we treat this as a climate emergency, we may not be too late to limit some of the worst effects of climate change.
Lin Huffman a member of the La Crosse Chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL).