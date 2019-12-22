Eric Frydenlund: Christmas traditions add meaning to our lives

I make lefse for our family Christmas dinner. Or judging by the amount of flour makeup adorning my face and shirt, it makes me.

The family tradition of making lefse, the Norwegian flat bread made of potatoes and flour, goes back generations.

My wife informed me that for the tradition to survive for the next generation, I needed to grab the lefse turner by the handle and get busy.

My wife never used a recipe to make lefse, so I am left to experiment. Too little flour and the lefse falls apart like confetti upon transport to the griddle. Too much flour and I manufacture a very durable door mat.

My mother made lefse for Christmas Eve dinner. I watched as she gathered the lefse on her perfectly tuned turning stick and flipped it on the griddle.

She made lutefisk for the main course, a process for which I have less fond memories. With all due respect to those who savor the Norwegian treat, it should be against the Geneva Convention to serve fish cured with lye to a captive audience.

My sister and I chose to sit in the living room during the lutefisk dinner, barely able to breathe from the fishing-wharf odor coming from the kitchen table.