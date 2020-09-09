Eric Frydenlund: Finding gratitude in a chaotic world

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have a cynical sense of humor. I once sent a sympathy card to a relative who was getting married. She did not appreciate my joke, with good reason. Gratitude is nothing if not sincere.

It seems blasphemous to be grateful during a pandemic that has claimed so many lives and caused so much hardship.

Yet there is a side to the pandemic that has taught us how connected we are to each other in ways that transcend social distancing. Gratitude for each other helps mitigate our righteous anger.

There is a lot to be angry about in the world around us, and gratitude is in short supply in the news and social media. But anger is an emotion, not a solution.

The source of our personal gratitude need not come from outside agitations we have no control over.

Gratitude comes from deep within — through appreciation for the people in our lives and our actions that we can control. Gratitude comes from the simple grace of being alive. In this moment.

In this moment of global pandemic, political upheaval and economic uncertainty, we can do more than clean out our closets and catch up on paperwork.