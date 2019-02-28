As hard as I try to learn from life’s experiences, sometimes lessons come delivered on outsized platters without even trying.
Take sunsets and children for example.
In Florida, the sun sets over the Gulf of Mexico, the luminous disk swallowed whole by the ocean. The enormity of the ocean makes small work of all of us, reducing our troubles to a pin-sized drop, and the sun seems no different.
If the sun, the purported center of our solar universe, can be consumed in this daily ritual without so much as a splash, it offers perspective for our seemingly intractable problems.
About this time, a small child passes by me carried in the arms of his father.
Without a word, he points to the setting sun, offering up to his father evidence of a wondrous new discovery resting on the tip of his finger. He then points to an enormous cloud bank rising from the opposing horizon, as if exploring the contrast between light and shadow.
The child delivered this all without a word, all experienced through his innocent, yet perceptive, eyes.
Ah, that we could all be so innocent. We can.
Innocence finds few worshippers in a complex society. Why, the very notion conjures up the notion of naivety, an unforgivable sin in the eyes of the righteous. The luminous worlds of politics, violence and society never set. The incessant screams of headlines, tabloids, talk shows and social media demand our attention.
Finding innocence in a world of cynicism requires looking in the right places with eyes eager to find new meaning buried in old clichés. We can pay attention, be observant, acquire knowledge, without being consumed by the spectacle.
We call it focus.
The martial arts teach us about focus. In Tae Kwon Do, focus becomes a way of life more than a trick of the eyes. In a fight, the dangers of our adversaries — a move of their foot or a clench of their fist — comes to our awareness in the periphery. Our focus remains on the target, on the task, without the dangers consuming our awareness. So it can be in the real world filled with dangers and distractions.
We travel this orbit around the sun with an ample supply of danger and distractions that fuel our emotions. Social injustice amplifies our anger. Violence drives our fear. Politics – well, you know what politics does. And the media – including social media, the most “viral” of all epidemics – replays it over and over in our minds.
Together, our social ills drive our obsessions to a fever pitch that any hypochondriac could appreciate. In 2016, Russian operatives discovered how easily we are swayed by our obsessions.
Good people seek to cure our social ills with vision and unequaled passion. Yet passion needs clarity, just as a martial artist needs focus to defeat an adversary. Anger and fear only serve to distract our attention.
Back in Wisconsin, the bracing cold winter offers opportunities for clarity. The sun sets into the Mississippi River bluffs, not to be swallowed, but to be witnessed.
The hillside forests, absent of leaves, sit waiting for spring’s optimism. The blanket of snow presents a blank white page upon which to write a new story.
Each step of my evening walk finds the innocence of the child within me. The landscape offers choices apart from the daily dose of cynicism. The choices sit upon the outstretched tip of my finger.
