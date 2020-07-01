Eric Frydenlund: The power of listening

I live in rural America. Measured by the size of its collective voice, rural life is quiet.
Large crowds are not common occurrences, except at holiday parades, Friday-night football games, and in Saturday night barrooms – at least until a pandemic named after a beer curtailed our social life.
Four cars backed up at the roundabout qualify as rush-hour traffic. And when the hourly freight trains rumble through town, their horns pierce the quiet like shouts at a Sunday-morning church service.
It’s so quiet, we can hear the thunder of an approaching storm.
And a storm is brewing in the country. We listen to its arrival with apprehension. It started in New York City, where there were so many victims of the pandemic that undertakers could not keep up.
It started in Minneapolis, where George Floyd, a knee pressed to his neck, rasped, “I can’t breathe,” a stifled plea that turned into a Sunday-morning shout heard round the world.
Two seemingly unrelated events and their economic aftermath coalesced into the perfect storm, a crisis unparalleled in our lifetime. Our nation has survived a civil war, world wars, depressions and recessions, but nothing quite like this. Not in our limited news-cycle shortened memories.
The sheer volume of this storm is deafening. We hear daily accounts of the dead, a number difficult to fathom, and nightly reports of protesters taking to the streets to plea for justice.
There is no shortage of opinion-makers, analysts and antagonists bidding to explain the crisis. Twitter, the medium of grievance, Facebook, the town hall of tribalism, and 24-hours-too-much cable news – all clamor for our attention.
How do we make sense of it? Whom do we listen to? The cacophony of voices seems endless.
We start with credibility – even though “credibility” has become a debated word in a world that can’t even agree on objective truth.
Measurements of credibility might include legal expertise or political experience, valuable traits yet they are only biased bystanders when it comes to believability in a partisan society.
Credibility can be reduced to authenticity in the most fundamental terms. Authenticity measured by service in the frontlines of the pandemic. Authenticity measured by the pain of losing loved ones to an epidemic of racism. Authenticity given voice by hardship we will never know.
And so we listen to those authentic voices.
We listen to Dr. Anthony Leno, director of emergency medicine at Saint Joseph’s Medical Center in New York, who said at the peak of the pandemic, "It's been a nightmare. We have a volume of sick people like you can't believe. In one shift, I pronounced six people dead." I can’t fathom that happening in my small town, which has been touched, but not devastated by the virus.
We listen to DeNeen L. Brown in an essay entitled, “Black people are tired of trying to explain racism.” He wrote of his son’s experience. While he was “working as an intern in an engineering company in Washington state, a white man chased my baby boy through town. The man screamed at him, ‘You don't belong here.’” I can’t imagine that happening to my baby boy.
Listening to someone speak in the same room is hard enough. I often find myself formulating a rebuttal while the other is still talking and missing half the conversation. The power of listening is in finding the other half.
Listening from rural America, far from the epicenters of the pandemic and social unrest, is more difficult. “This is not my problem,” we say, hoping by the grace of God the problem never arrives at our doorstep.
By the grace of our common humanity, it has arrived.
We all live in a small town – a world made small not by our ignorance, but by our limited experience. We cannot know the cruelty of a pandemic unless we’ve experienced it. We cannot know the injustice of living Black in a white world unless we’ve faced it.
Living in rural America has its rewards. We know our neighbors and rush to their aid in times of crisis. The crisis in our world community will require equal compassion. It starts with listening.
Eric Frydenlund is a columnist who lives in Prairie du Chien and writes about nature, politics and social issues from a systems perspective.
