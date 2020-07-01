Eric Frydenlund: The power of listening

We listen to DeNeen L. Brown in an essay entitled, “Black people are tired of trying to explain racism.” He wrote of his son’s experience. While he was “working as an intern in an engineering company in Washington state, a white man chased my baby boy through town. The man screamed at him, ‘You don't belong here.’” I can’t imagine that happening to my baby boy.

Listening to someone speak in the same room is hard enough. I often find myself formulating a rebuttal while the other is still talking and missing half the conversation. The power of listening is in finding the other half.

Listening from rural America, far from the epicenters of the pandemic and social unrest, is more difficult. “This is not my problem,” we say, hoping by the grace of God the problem never arrives at our doorstep.

By the grace of our common humanity, it has arrived.

We all live in a small town – a world made small not by our ignorance, but by our limited experience. We cannot know the cruelty of a pandemic unless we’ve experienced it. We cannot know the injustice of living Black in a white world unless we’ve faced it.

Living in rural America has its rewards. We know our neighbors and rush to their aid in times of crisis. The crisis in our world community will require equal compassion. It starts with listening.

Eric Frydenlund is a columnist who lives in Prairie du Chien and writes about nature, politics and social issues from a systems perspective.

