Eric Frydenlund: What the pandemic teaches us about systems

Spring is spreading all around us.
Out at the park, a greenish mist permeates the underbrush as leaf shoots set sail. The wind blows with a hint of summer.
Migratory birds announce their arrival with song. And I have abandoned my winter boots for my hiking shoes, making me feel as light-footed as a kite in the spring sky.
At the same time spring explodes, a virus is spreading across the world. This contagious mist remains invisible and brings economic and social destruction, dread, and death.
We hope that with warming temperatures it will disappear along with winter. Yet just as the remnants of winter’s snow mingle with spring, the season of the virus remains a mystery, too.
How can nature be so duplicitous, bringing the joys of spring and the sorrows of disease in the very same season? We might look to systems thinking for an answer.
A systems perspective offers us a different way to look at the world, especially during a pandemic. Systems theory values relationships over individuals; interactions over reactions, and in doing so, it explains seemingly contradictory information.
Fritjof Capra, a world-renowned systems theorist, said in his book, The Web of Life, “All members of an ecological community are interconnected in a vast and intricate network of relationships, the web of life.”
Within this web of life, “the behavior of every living member of the ecosystem depends on the behavior of many others. The success of the whole community depends on the success of its individual members, while the success of each member depends on the success of the community as a whole.”
This was written 24 years ago, yet it is especially true today. The behavior of our fellow inhabitants either quickens or contains the spread of the coronavirus. Systems thinking explains the irony of how keeping our distance protects our close social connections. We are connected in ways we never imagined.
The mechanistic worldview, the prevailing thought since Rene’ Descartes and Sir Isaac Newton, values the individual over networks, parts over the whole, and competition over cooperation.
Darwin’s brilliant theory of evolution has been dumbed down to a football cheer: “Survival of the fittest.” This implies that a species survives in a winner-takes-all battle, when it actually survives by adapting to its environment through both competition and cooperation.
The mechanistic worldview begets the adversarial myth: we must leave someone behind to get ahead. Or framed in today’s political climate, you must put someone down in order to lift yourself up.
Systems thinking teaches us otherwise. Yes, competition is important to the survival of a species in an ecosystem, yet cooperation is equally important.
Through social distancing we can save ourselves from contracting the coronavirus, and we can also save others. In order to lift ourselves up, we can lift up others.
A systems perspective provides other insights as well. Eric Barker, a best-selling author, said in a recent blog, “Viruses aren’t the only things that spread through networks of people. Attitudes and behaviors do too. A network can perpetuate anything in it: not just fads, fashion and trends, but happiness, unhappiness, kindness and cruelty can also spread like a disease.”
He backed this up with research. Professor Nicholas Christakis of Yale University found that, “We’ve shown that altruistic behavior ripples through networks and so does meanness.
Networks will magnify whatever they are seeded with. They will magnify Ebola and fascism and unhappiness and violence, but also they will magnify love and altruism and happiness and information.”
Thankfully, altruism is spreading faster than spring. I met a hiker going the other direction at the park last night. Our dogs met first, oblivious to social distancing rules. We then did the “distancing dance,” circling one another at six feet like two street fighters looking for a rumble.
But we were not competing for territory. We were watching out for each other’s safety. “Have a great day,” he said as we departed.
There will be better days ahead as we learn that we are all part of a system larger than ourselves.
Eric Frydenlund is a columnist from Prairie du Chien who writes about nature, politics and social issues from a systems perspective.
