Eric Frydenlund: What the pandemic teaches us about systems

Within this web of life, “the behavior of every living member of the ecosystem depends on the behavior of many others. The success of the whole community depends on the success of its individual members, while the success of each member depends on the success of the community as a whole.”

This was written 24 years ago, yet it is especially true today. The behavior of our fellow inhabitants either quickens or contains the spread of the coronavirus. Systems thinking explains the irony of how keeping our distance protects our close social connections. We are connected in ways we never imagined.

The mechanistic worldview, the prevailing thought since Rene’ Descartes and Sir Isaac Newton, values the individual over networks, parts over the whole, and competition over cooperation.

Darwin’s brilliant theory of evolution has been dumbed down to a football cheer: “Survival of the fittest.” This implies that a species survives in a winner-takes-all battle, when it actually survives by adapting to its environment through both competition and cooperation.

The mechanistic worldview begets the adversarial myth: we must leave someone behind to get ahead. Or framed in today’s political climate, you must put someone down in order to lift yourself up.