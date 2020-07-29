Eric Frydenlund: Wonders await if we pay attention

As we grow older, those iconic moments become more elusive. We’ve seen it all before. We can walk right past the eighth wonder of the universe and not see it because we’re late for work.

Each morning I look at my news feed and remarkably, like an ice cream counter filled with the same flavor, I see the same stories. Google already knows what I’m looking for. I mean, how many times can you find wonder in headlines that repeat themselves?

But we can still find wonder in places apart from our technological obsessions. I take my walks out at the park. I thoroughly enjoy my walks, but I know the path so well I could walk it blindfolded. I do keep my eyes open though, hoping for that visual lightning bolt to strike me.

Last evening was different. I sat on a log – a fallen tree that our dog Fargo and I have adopted as our special place – and closed my eyes.

An American Goldfinch chirped in a nearby tree. A horse fly and mosquitos buzzed around my head. A small tree fell, thundering to its resting place, undermined by the recent rain. Fargo panted in my ear, making his own keen observations through his ears and nose.