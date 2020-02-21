Eric Zorn: Freeing Blagojevich and the circle of sleaze

Trump’s lack of familiarity with the case was revealed not only by his glib summaries of the evidence but by how, when talking to reporters he mispronounced the former governor’s last name as “Bla-goya-vick” and overstated the length of his prison sentence, saying it was 18 years instead of 14 (he actually would have been eligible for release after a little more than 12 years).

Was that prison sentence too long? After all, he never got a dime out of his fetid little plots. No one was injured.

I heard that argument a lot, especially after May 2018, when Trump told reporters he was considering a commutation for Blagojevich because “plenty of other politicians have said a lot worse. He shouldn’t have been put in jail.”

The way I’ve seen it all along, though, is that even feckless political corruption at that level is a grave offense that must have severe legal consequences if we have any hope of deterring it. And that Blagojevich’s failure to show contrition in effect renewed his offense every day he was in prison.

After a while, the justification for keeping him locked up was mostly that he refused to acknowledge that he ever should have been locked up.