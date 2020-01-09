Eric Zorn: Here's how to keep your serenity during election year

Over the years, I’ve changed a number of minds arguing politics with readers over email.

That number is zero.

Not that I’m a lousy debater or am usually wrong — far from it. But that, in my experience, no one ever admits defeat at the conclusion of email squabbles.

Cultural psychologists could tell us why it’s so rare for anyone to back down and confess ideological error. Altering your views can look and even feel like weakness. The wrong sorts of people take advantage of it.

But that’s beside the point today.

The point today is that it’s worse than a waste of time to argue with aggressive, angry people online. Not only does it get you nowhere, but it also risks throwing more kerosene on the raging partisan fires certain to burn hotter than ever in 2020.

It can make you part of the problem.

Presidential election years understandably bring out the worst in us. As the stakes increase, so does the vehemence of our rhetoric. In the last few cycles, social media and email have made our exchanges louder, more rapid and more toxic.