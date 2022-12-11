Erin Goggin: It's time for mayor, city to show up for Harry J Olson seniors

On Sunday, Nov. 28, Mayor Mitch Reynolds wrote a column in the Tribune that stated that La Crosse is a “trailblazer in delivery of senior services.” I respectfully disagree. He then went on in that same article to mislead and misrepresent the facts about the Harry J Olson Senior Center. There too, I respectfully disagree.

My name is Erin Goggin. I am the executive director at the Harry J Olson Senior Center. My job description is simple: I am charged with running a facility that creates a space for seniors. As the population ages it is important that places like Harry J Olson Senior Center exist. Studies have shown over and over that as we age, we need to socialize, to see and be seen. It is essential to seniors’ wellbeing that they engage their minds with conversation, shared experiences, music and activities that bring joy and laughter.

The mayor has stated on numerous occasions in print and on air that Harry J Olson Senior Center is an “exclusive” private club that charges membership and that this is somehow unfair to the taxpayers of the City of La Crosse. Here is the first of the mayor’s misinterpretations: Harry J is a senior center that welcomes anyone over the age of 50. We ask for membership donations of $50 a year so that we do not place a burden on the city for additional funding outside of utilities, snow removal and lawn care. Every dollar that we raise through membership, small fundraisers and donations is supposed to go directly back to the seniors and senior programming.

Unfortunately, as has been stated, we find a good chunk of our dollars going into building maintenance and upkeep. A building that we do not own at present, but have been trying in vain to secure.

In researching communities similar to La Crosse — Winona, Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Menomonie — I have found that these senior centers run very much like Harry J Olson. They welcome members from outside their city limits; charge a modest yearly membership ($30-$50), with the only ask being that the members be 50-55 years or older.

Where Harry J Olson differs from these centers is that they enjoy the full support of their cities (financially and socially) while being run independently of the city. One center’s executive director says that the mayor is an enthusiastic supporter of them, saying it is his “most favorite organization in town.” Chippewa Falls bought their building from the city for $1, showing that it can and has been done.

All we are asking is that Harry J Olson Senior Group has the opportunity to buy the property at 1607 North St. We want to continue to be a good neighbor on La Crosse’s Northside, while being independent of the city, we want to continue our mission of providing a safe, comfortable place for our seniors to gather and thrive.

Our doors are open to anyone, any age, including Mayor Reynolds, who would like to come and see what Harry J Olson Senior Center is all about and what we have to offer. For you, your mom or dad, aunts, uncles, sisters, brothers, anyone who would benefit from what the Center has to offer. Or you can call us with any questions at 608-781-2122.To Mayor Reynolds: I would like to meet with you and discuss the future of senior services in La Crosse. It is so important that our seniors not only feel valued, but are shown that they are valued for all the contributions that they have made to our community throughout their lives. They pay taxes, they vote, but most importantly they show up when needed. It’s time for us to show up for them.

Erin Goggin is executive director of Harry J Olson Senior Center.