Facing the realities of racial healing

There is plenty of information for learning about racial injustice. For example, the La Crosse Waking Up White project has been underway for the last two years, and has a great resource list as close as our computers:https://www.laxwakingupwhite.com/resources.html. We have read and discussed books such as “Caste,” “White Fragility,” “But I’m not Racist” and “Waking up White.”

Many of our country’s deep and harmful structural problems came from laws and practices created to hinder and restrict economic, educational, work and housing, legal safety and health opportunities for POC. Besides the deep trauma inflicted on POC, they threaten the very integrity and structure of our democracy and our own moral well-being. Fortunately, we live in a country where concerned citizens can (and should) work together for meaningful change.

We realize that our white privilege in American democracy obliges us to do our own part to understand and repair the racial injustices that threaten our democracy and weaken us as a nation. Once we see such systemic racial problems, we can’t unsee them. We need to do our homework, face ourselves and understand our part in racial injustice. Then we can effectively do our part to promote equal justice and racial healing.

“The opposite of poverty is not wealth. The opposite of poverty is justice.” — Bryan Stevenson