Facing the realities of racial healing

“Not everything we face can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.” — James Baldwin
White people can and must face the realities of systemic racism if we hope to dismantle it for racial healing. People of color are not responsible for doing the needed and necessary white people’s work of learning about racial injustice. It’s our responsibility. We don’t need forgiveness by anyone to get off the sidelines and do the work of learning and promoting change.
We are some of many local white people learning how to be anti-racists; to start the overdue work to repair racial injustice in our community, culture and nation. Moved by daily examples of violent racial injustice such as Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, George Floyd’s murder and Breonna Taylor’s killing, we are learning the origins of racism and the daily wasteful toxic impact it inflicts on so many.
In La Crosse, we are grateful for groups such as Creating a Healthier Multicultural Community, Showing Up for Racial Justice, Black Leaders Acquiring Collective Knowledge. Amplifying Black Voices, La Crosse Waking Up White Collaborative, Shoulder to Shoulder, Greater La Crosse Area Diversity Council, Cia Siab Inc., Hope Restores and Hmoob Mutual Assistance Agency for helping us to begin our learning.
We understand that the work to educate ourselves rests on our shoulders, not on people of color (POC) ... who are constantly working to survive daily injustices and threats to their security and stability.
There is plenty of information for learning about racial injustice. For example, the La Crosse Waking Up White project has been underway for the last two years, and has a great resource list as close as our computers:https://www.laxwakingupwhite.com/resources.html. We have read and discussed books such as “Caste,” “White Fragility,” “But I’m not Racist” and “Waking up White.”
Many of our country’s deep and harmful structural problems came from laws and practices created to hinder and restrict economic, educational, work and housing, legal safety and health opportunities for POC. Besides the deep trauma inflicted on POC, they threaten the very integrity and structure of our democracy and our own moral well-being. Fortunately, we live in a country where concerned citizens can (and should) work together for meaningful change.
We realize that our white privilege in American democracy obliges us to do our own part to understand and repair the racial injustices that threaten our democracy and weaken us as a nation. Once we see such systemic racial problems, we can’t unsee them. We need to do our homework, face ourselves and understand our part in racial injustice. Then we can effectively do our part to promote equal justice and racial healing.
“The opposite of poverty is not wealth. The opposite of poverty is justice.” — Bryan Stevenson
Our journey of learning has been both difficult and meaningful. We have faced uncomfortable history and our own self-delusions and misunderstandings about racial injustice and racism. It has been deeply rewarding to meet and work with others acting to build a purposeful community based on deep empathy, curiosity and caring for equal justice and racial healing. We invite others to join this effort.
How to get started? Participate in the community-wide read and discussions of “Waking up White” planned later this fall, or also investigate the website.
Do you share a commitment for equal justice?
Ralph Knudson, Nancy Heerens-Knudson, LaCrosse
Thomas Krajewski, Onalaska
Terry Benson, La Crosse.
