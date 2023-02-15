Shortly before he retired, western Wisconsin Rep. Ron Kind took action to protect our nation’s deer, moose and elk by authoring and leading the effort to enact the Chronic Wasting Disease Research & Management Act.

Through the hard work of Rep. Kind, Rep. GT Thompson, R-Pennsylvania, and a bipartisan group of senators, this bill passed the Congress in late December as part of the omnibus appropriations bill and was signed into law by the president. This was a fitting capstone for his many years of hard work supporting conservation issues.

Rep. Kind is a fellow hunter and angler and has long been a champion of sportsmen and conservation since he was elected to the House in 1996. He grew up hunting and fishing in Wisconsin and values the important lessons and experiences people gain from being outdoors. He has consistently represented the interests of hunters and anglers to promote conservation and expand access to public lands and waters. Like me, he values the importance of healthy lands and waters — whether to deer or dove hunt, or to grow the food and fiber that sustain our economy. Since joining the U.S. House of Representatives, he has worked to protect native wildlife and our nation’s recreational economy dependent on native wildlife.

The battle against chronic wasting disease has long been a priority for him. The recently enacted legislation will increase both research and management of CWD, which has been identified in 30 states and has the potential to negatively affect recreational hunting, outdoor tourism, local businesses, farms and ecosystems. CWD is a neurological disorder in the deer family, similar to “mad cow disease,” which is highly contagious and always fatal — it has been a major concern in Wisconsin for decades.

The recently enacted bill authorizes a program administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to support research and management of CWD through USDA cooperative agreements with state and tribal wildlife agencies and agriculture departments. It also directs the USDA to improve its certification program for captive deer, which is intended to control the spread of the disease from these facilities.

White-tailed deer are by far the most pursued game animal in North America. More than 8 of every 10 hunters hunt deer every year. Wisconsin deer hunters harvested over 203,000 deer in 2022. CWD threatens entire ecosystems across the country, as well as the robust outdoor recreation economies supported by healthy wildlife populations.

I have worked with Rep. Kind throughout his 13 terms in Congress and his support for sportsmen’s issues will be missed in his retirement. I commend Rep. Kind for his leadership that resulted in the passing of this critical legislation that will secure the future of deer, and our deer hunting heritage. This is truly an important legacy for him in his final term in office.