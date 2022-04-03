Fr. Aaron Becker: God's love for us is inclusive

Who am I? Am I really worth anything? I remember asking myself these questions and questions like these growing up. As a result of a farm accident when I was an infant, I am legally blind, and unfortunately this handicap of mine provided plenty of material for childhood bullies to utilize. Faced with feelings of rejection and doubts of self-worth, I began to wonder if there was more to who I was or if I was defined by my lack of eyesight. However, a handicap is only one experience among many that can prompt someone to question their identity and dignity.

Far too often our children, as I was, are tempted to reduce themselves or others to something less than who they are. This, they learn from popular culture through influencers on Instagram, YouTube, Tik Tok, Tumblr and the like. Certainly, there are better guiding voices for our children. We as members of the Church must remind them of the beautiful mystery of who they are as made male and female in the image and likeness of God (cf. Gn. 1:27). Each and every one of them is an irreplaceable mystery that simply cannot be defined by his or her physical traits or interior thoughts and emotions. Our children have an inherent dignity that far surpasses the sum of their parts. Any feelings and thoughts our children may experience, no matter the strength or persistence, do not reduce their dignity or change their deepest identity as sons and daughters of Almighty God.

After creating man and woman God exclaimed that His creation was not just good, but very good (cf. Gn. 1:31). He intentionally made Adam and Eve out of love with a body and a soul. Together, their bodies and souls revealed who they were as individuals. This is true for our children and all of us. This was true for me when I was rendered blind. It’s true for those who experience same-sex attraction as well as those who feel trapped in the wrong body. The great mystery of the human person is that we are made in God’s own image and likeness, male and female, body and soul. God made us a unity of body and soul, not merely a soul trapped in a body. We are our bodies. Our loving God made us on purpose because He loves us. No one is rendered a mistake or less worthy of love because of abilities, feelings, or thoughts. Our children, and in fact every person, reflect the creative beauty of God in the great mystery of being who they are as male and female.

Alongside any feelings of rejection and doubts of self-worth (normal for any teenager), our children today find themselves questioning if God made a mistake in creating them. For instance, if they don’t fit into rigid stereotypes of male or female, our children question their gender. The feelings of being trapped in the wrong body are very real feelings. In many cases these feelings arise in part from the rigid stereotypes touted by popular culture. The oversimplification of what it means to be or feel like a man or woman can lead to feelings of alienation, anger and confusion. We must assure our children that they are not bad or sinful if they ever feel like a different gender. However, our love for our children as they are should not lead to transitioning (social and or medical). This is not only physically harmful, but spiritually harmful. Far from freeing our children to embrace the mystery of who they are, transitioning reduces our children and reinforces the rigid stereotypes imposed by our culture.

Now more than ever, our children need to hear God speak to them through us. “You are very good because you are you.” Our children need to hear from us that they are a beautiful mystery made by God and that He did not make a mistake when He created them male or female or blind. Our children need to hear from us that their dignity goes deeper than their skin and that their identity is far more profound than their emotions and feelings. Lovingly, we must remind our children and answer their questions of identity and dignity. Who am I? You are God’s son or daughter. Am I really worth anything? Yes, “You are precious in My eyes, you are honored, and I love you.” (Is. 43:4a)

Fr. Aaron Becker earned a Degree in Sacred Theology from the Angelicum: the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas, Rome Italy. He is currently the parochial vicar of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Onalaska, and the parochial vicar at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Holmen. He is also the chaplain of the middle school at Aquinas Catholic Schools in La Crosse.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0