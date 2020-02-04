Frederick Hixon Glore: Reconsider proposed Grandad Bluff trail

It was her belief that all citizens of La Crosse should have the ability to see their city from the top of the bluff as well as enjoy the woods that ultimately were acquired to help preserve this space. La Crosse, as noted when we dedicated the statue in her honor, was fortunate to have that vision and gift for the future.

In that era, Ellen could not have envisioned the types of activities that are being proposed by this petition.

While the ORA's website has used her name and vision regarding this proposal, l believe that they have done so inaccurately and in a misleading way.

It is my understanding that two proposed trails (1A/2A and 1B/2B) will be carved into the base of the Granddad's Bluff and that there is a significant concern that the potential work and ensuing activity will cause irreparable damage to the sanctity and integrity of the property and quite possibly cause the bluff, over time, to collapse.

It is also my understanding that there has been inadequate research and study into this possibility and that U.S. Geological surveys and reviews have not been thoroughly vetted.

It is my belief that this proposed trail network will create a permanent scar on one of the area's most important landmarks.